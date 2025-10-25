



Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) achieved a major milestone with the launch of two Advanced Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs), ICGS Ajit and ICGS Aparajit, for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The event took place in Panaji, marking the completion of all eight FPVs constructed under this indigenous series.





The twin launches represent the culmination of an ambitious effort by GSL to modernise the Coast Guard’s fleet with high-speed, multi-mission patrol vessels designed for coastal and offshore security operations. Weighing 320 tonnes each, these FPVs feature advanced navigation and communication systems along with upgraded onboard facilities for the crew.





GSL’s chairman and managing director, Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, described the launches as a historic achievement, noting that the yard has completed ten ship launches and two vessel deliveries within just 14 months. With these additions, GSL’s total output for the Indian Coast Guard has reached 43 vessels, reinforcing its key role in India’s shipbuilding sector.





Over 65% of the equipment used in the newly launched FPVs is of indigenous origin, aligning with the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. This strong domestic content reflects GSL’s continued efforts to enhance self-reliance in defence shipbuilding through collaboration with Indian industry partners.





Since July 2024, GSL has maintained an impressive production rhythm, launching 12 vessels at an average interval of just 40 days. This accelerated pace underscores the shipyard’s improved efficiency, capacity expansion, and successful implementation of advanced modular construction techniques.





Looking ahead, GSL plans to undertake several diverse projects in the ongoing financial year. These include the launch of a dredger for a Belgian customer, a floating drydock for a foreign navy, and a new-generation patrol vessel for India’s maritime forces. Such projects highlight the yard’s growing global footprint and adaptability to both military and commercial contracts.





Financially, the shipyard’s performance has shown remarkable growth. GSL’s gross revenue surged from ₹865 crore in 2021–22 to ₹3,190 crore in 2024–25, reflecting a consistent upward trajectory over three years. This growth trend not only demonstrates sound financial management but also the increasing global competitiveness of India’s shipbuilding industry.





