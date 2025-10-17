



The indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A is set to make its maiden public sortie today, October 17, 2025, from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Nashik facility.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the event, symbolising a significant step towards self-reliance in India’s aeronautical sector. This flight marks a pivotal moment as the aircraft inches closer to formal induction into the Indian Air Force (IAF), which is striving to replenish its ageing combat fleet.​





Designated LA5043, the MK-1A has successfully completed pre-flight trials, and the Nashik sortie will coincide with the inauguration of HAL’s third production line for the TEJAS.





HAL’s Nashik division has evolved from servicing Russian-origin aircraft like MiG-21s, MiG-27s, and Su-30MKIs into a crucial manufacturing hub for India’s indigenous fighter jets. The facility spans over 1.3 million square feet and has undergone a ₹500 crore infrastructure upgrade supporting the TEJAS MK-1A production.​





This event represents more than just a test flight; it signals the maturity of India’s domestic fighter production capabilities. HAL currently operates two other TEJAS manufacturing units, with Bengaluru handling bulk production for the IAF, while Nashik supplements production capacity. The production line at Nashik can assemble eight aircraft annually, with potential expansion to ten, and combined efforts across HAL’s divisions aim to reach 24 aircraft per year.​





HAL has constructed around 10 MK-1A aircraft thus far, utilizing a mix of new and previously used GE F404-IN20 engines—though engine supply has been the major cause of delay. Of the 12 engines promised by GE Aerospace for this financial year, only four have been delivered, causing initial production setbacks.





Additional supply is anticipated soon, with GE expected to deliver 12 engines by fiscal year-end, which should enable an accelerated production pace. The complete assembly cycle for one aircraft takes roughly 18 months.​





The IAF is yet to receive deliveries of the MK-1A, as formal induction follows successful certification including weapon integration and firing trials. The MK-1A program aims to replace retired MiG-series fighters and bolster the IAF’s light combat fleet.





The aircraft has cleared key weapon trials, including integration of the indigenous Astra beyond-visual-range missile and ASRAAM air-to-air missile systems. HAL has committed to delivering 83 MK-1A jets by 2029, with a subsequent order for 97 more signed in late September 2025, targeting delivery through to 2034.​





Apart from fighter production, the Nashik facility also supports indigenous aerospace manufacturing expansion by producing the HTT-40 turboprop trainer aircraft to replace the Pilatus-PC7 MK-2 in IAF service. Nashik additionally continues to build 15 Su-30MKIs, replenishing losses and sustaining fleet strength.​





This maiden flight event and associated production scale-up not only underscore India’s indigenous fighter development capabilities but also open pathways for future exports, contingent on international interest materializing into firm orders. Further, it serves as a bridging milestone toward more advanced fighter platforms like the TEJAS Mk2 and the indigenous fifth-generation AMCA program.​





The TEJAS MK-1A’s maiden public flight today is a landmark occasion for HAL and India’s aerospace defence industry, highlighting the progress and challenges of achieving self-reliance in military aviation amidst global supply chain constraints and strategic urgency to modernize the IAF’s combat fleet.​





