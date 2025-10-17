

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a major milestone with the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LR-AShM) hypersonic weapon system advancing to its serial production stage, according to Dr. Anil Kumar, Director of Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL). The announcement marks a major leap in India’s indigenous hypersonic strike capability and maritime deterrence portfolio.





The LR-AShM, developed under DRDO’s integrated hypersonic program, has successfully completed multiple flight validation tests demonstrating exceptional aerodynamic stability, thermal resistance, terminal accuracy, and sustained hypersonic performance. The missile is designed to travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5, combining precision targeting with a variable trajectory flight path to evade enemy defences.





The system’s propulsion is based on an indigenous dual-stage configuration, consisting of a solid-fuel booster for initial acceleration and a scramjet engine for sustained hypersonic cruise. This propulsion setup enables a strike range between 700 and 1,000 kilometers, making it one of the longest-range anti-ship weapons currently in development among leading maritime powers.





Designed primarily for maritime strike roles, the LR-AShM can be launched from Sukhoi Su-30MKI, upcoming Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighters (TEDBF), and naval surface vessels, ensuring flexibility across platforms. Equipped with advanced guidance, it integrates active radar and infrared seekers with secure navigation systems for pinpoint targeting against high-value naval assets.





With serial production now authorised, DRDO has initiated collaboration with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and other strategic partners to establish manufacturing lines for early batch production. This transition marks India’s readiness to equip its naval and air platforms with an indigenous hypersonic strike capability, greatly enhancing regional power projection and strategic deterrence at sea.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







