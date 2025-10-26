



President Donald Trump reaffirmed his claim of facilitating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year. Speaking aboard Air Force One while en route to Malaysia for the ASEAN summit, the President stated that he “got it done”, highlighting his role in preventing further escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





The Pahalgam attack in April had triggered intense cross-border hostilities before diplomatic intervention dampened tensions.





When asked about a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Trump said discussions would only resume once there was assurance of progress towards a tangible agreement. He described his relationship with Putin as longstanding but expressed disappointment at the lack of headway on the Russia-Ukraine peace process. He further remarked that he had assumed the Russian issue would be resolved before peace in the Middle East but found it significantly more complex.





Citing other instances of peace brokerage, President Trump noted his involvement in negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He said that even President Putin had acknowledged the accomplishment, describing it as a difficult mediation effort that others had previously failed to achieve. Trump referred to this recognition as proof of his administration’s effectiveness in conflict resolution.





During the same press engagement at the Al-Udeid Air Base in Doha, the President welcomed the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Qatar’s Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. He praised Qatar’s efforts in facilitating regional stability and cooperation, particularly in ongoing Middle East peace initiatives.





Commenting on the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, President Trump projected optimism about its longevity but warned Hamas of “serious consequences” should the terms be violated. He emphasised that any breach would prompt firm action, signalling a readiness for quick response if hostilities resumed. His remarks reflected continued US engagement in ensuring that Middle East ceasefire arrangements remain intact.





President Trump’s current itinerary includes visits to Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea. His upcoming schedule in Kuala Lumpur involves crucial talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to avert escalation in the ongoing trade dispute.





Both nations have threatened tariffs and reciprocal restrictions, with the United States set to impose new trade curbs from 1 November in response to China’s export controls on rare-earth materials.





The President’s renewed focus on Asia signals a concerted effort to reshape economic and strategic engagement in the region.





His administration’s approach aims to reduce tariffs, secure improved trade terms for American industries, and expand export opportunities. By re-engaging with Asian partners, President Trump hopes to reaffirm US influence in regional trade and diplomacy at a critical time for global market realignment.





Based On ANI Report







