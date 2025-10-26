

Ukraine and Sweden have sealed a landmark defence agreement for the purchase of 150 SAAB Gripen-E fighter aircraft, marking the largest combat aircraft procurement in Ukraine’s history.

President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the deal as a “historic step” aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s air defence and operational capabilities amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The announcement came following a joint press conference held in Linköping on 22 October 2025 between Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and President Zelensky. Both leaders underscored the deepening defence partnership between Stockholm and Kyiv, reaffirming Sweden’s commitment to Ukraine’s long-term security and military modernisation.





In a post shared on 25 October, President Zelensky stated that the agreement formed part of a broader bilateral security framework designed to strengthen Ukraine’s Air Force. He emphasised that the partnership would ensure sustained production, delivery, and integration of the Gripen fleet across the next decade. “There has never been such a large-scale agreement on combat aircraft for Ukraine. A historic achievement,” he declared, expressing gratitude to Sweden for its unwavering support.





Under the terms of the deal, Sweden will deliver between 120 and 150 Gripen-E jets over a period of 10 to 15 years, with the first batch set to arrive in 2026. Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson confirmed that production has already commenced at SAAB’s facilities, with several units earmarked for early transfer. He also revealed that part of the financing may derive from frozen Russian assets, a proposition currently under legal examination within the European Union.





The SAAB Gripen-E selected by Ukraine is a light-weight, multi-role fighter featuring a single Volvo RM12 afterburning turbofan engine. It achieves a top speed of Mach 2 and offers an impressive ferry range of approximately 4,000 kilometres without aerial refuelling.





The aircraft is equipped with advanced systems including an AESA radar, an integrated electronic warfare suite, and a digital cockpit featuring large touchscreen displays. Each unit is estimated to cost between $138 million and $146 million depending on configuration and support packages.





Operationally, the Gripen-E is compatible with a wide array of Western munitions such as the AIM-120 AMRAAM and IRIS-T air-to-air missiles, as well as precision-guided air-to-ground weapons. Its agility and superior avionics make it a formidable platform suited for both air superiority and ground-attack missions in contested environments.





The introduction of the Gripen fleet will complement Ukraine’s expanding air inventory, which already includes U.S.-supplied F-16s and French Mirage fighters. Analysts note that the Gripen’s shorter logistic footprint and ability to operate from dispersed and improvised runways offer strategic advantages for Ukraine’s decentralised air operations.





While the move symbolises a significant deepening of Swedish-Ukrainian defence cooperation, the potential use of frozen Russian assets to fund the aircraft remains under deliberation. Legal frameworks across the EU must first clarify the permissible utilisation of such assets. Nevertheless, the deal underscores Europe’s growing intent to mobilise resources for Ukraine’s long-term defence independence.





