



Pakistan has imposed airspace restrictions across several central and southern flight corridors just days before India launches its tri-services military drill, ‘Exercise Trishul’, near the Sir Creek border. The timing of the move underscores a spike in regional tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





The country’s Civil Aviation Authority issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting multiple routes between 28 and 29 October. Although no official explanation has been provided, the decision is seen as a strategic response to India’s upcoming military exercises scheduled from 30 October to 10 November.





The Indian Ministry of Defence described ‘Exercise Trishul’ as one of its most extensive tri-service readiness evaluations, intended to strengthen joint operational capabilities and refine coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





For this exercise, troops under the Southern Command will execute complex multi-domain operations, including amphibious assaults along the Saurashtra coast, offensive manoeuvres in desert sectors, and advanced air combat missions reaching altitudes of 28,000 feet.





These operations are expected to involve a significant array of indigenously produced platforms, reflecting New Delhi’s commitment to Atmanirbharta or self-reliance in defence.





Defence analyst Damien Symon noted that satellite imagery revealed extensive airspace reservations linked to the Indian exercise. He described the geographical scale and proximity to Pakistan’s key installations as “unusual”, signalling a posture of heightened preparedness on both sides.





The Sir Creek region, a 96-kilometre marshy stretch separating Gujarat from Pakistan’s Sindh province, has been a recurring flashpoint. Its control holds strategic importance due to implications for maritime boundaries, offshore exploration rights, and naval patrol operations in the Arabian Sea.





Islamabad’s airspace limitations follow weeks of heightened vigilance after India’s Operation Sindoor, during which Indian forces conducted targeted strikes on terror camps and military facilities in Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack. These developments mirror an emerging pattern of overlapping NOTAMs from both sides, reflecting mutual surveillance and strategic caution.





During a recent visit to the IAF base at Bhuj, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan that any hostile act in the Sir Creek sector would be met with a response “strong enough to change both history and geography.”





These unfolding military manoeuvres and counter-signals underscore the fragile balance in India–Pakistan relations. Both nations appear engaged in calculated displays of force and strategic messaging, using airspace control and large-scale exercises to convey deterrence and resolve at a critical regional juncture.





