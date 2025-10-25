



In a major expansion of its camouflage and deception capabilities, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun deploying mobile inflatable decoys of fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems, and radar units near forward bases under the Western and Southern Air Commands.





These installations, positioned close to the Pakistan border, serve as a proactive shield against potential reconnaissance and precision strikes.





The inflatable assets are designed to convincingly imitate real equipment by reproducing not only the visual outlines but also radar and infrared signatures of operational fighters and air defence systems.





Their construction integrates lightweight materials embedded with radar-reflective and thermal coatings, creating a multidimensional illusion that is nearly indistinguishable from genuine platforms under enemy surveillance.





Part of India’s advanced Camouflage, Concealment, and Deception (CCD) doctrine, these decoys form a vital layer in its airbase protection architecture. They complicate enemy targeting cycles, misdirect hostile missile and drone operations, and safeguard high-value infrastructure by providing multiple false fronts. Rapid deployment technology allows these decoys to be inflated and operational within minutes, ensuring immediate battlefield adaptability.





Strategically, the IAF’s initiative is aimed at forcing adversaries to expend valuable munitions and expose their strike coordinates, which can then be exploited through counter-strikes. By luring enemy sensors and shooters towards dummy assets, the decoys augment India’s ability to preserve real combat readiness while conducting intelligence-led retaliatory operations.





India’s inflatable decoy program reflects a growing adoption of global best practices in deception warfare, drawing technological parallels with Russian, Israeli, and Western European innovations. The IAF has reportedly leveraged knowledge transfers and design inspirations from nations with advanced CCD doctrines, adapting them to local conditions and indigenous manufacturing capabilities.





Russian influence is particularly prominent, as Moscow has long fielded sophisticated inflatable replicas of S-300 and S-400 missile batteries, aircraft, and radar systems. These designs are renowned for their ability to replicate thermal and radar cross-sections with remarkable accuracy, effectively deceiving reconnaissance satellites and precision-guided munitions. Elements of this technology, including heat-emitting modules and radar-reflective coatings, have influenced India’s domestic adaptations.





Israel’s experience in electronic deception and synthetic signature generation has also been instrumental. Indian defence developers have integrated Israeli-style electromagnetic simulation modules that reproduce the unique radar emissions of radars and SAM sites. This enhances the realism of the decoys while synchronising them with the IAF’s broader electronic warfare network.





European practices, particularly from Poland and the Czech Republic, have contributed to materials research, providing lightweight, durable fabrics capable of withstanding harsh climates while sustaining inflatable structures for prolonged durations. Indian private defence firms collaborating with DRDO are believed to have indigenised these polymer and composite technologies under the Make in India initiative.





The IAF’s combined use of global design philosophies and indigenous innovation signifies a maturing approach towards denial and deception operations. The deployment of these decoys now places India among the few air forces globally capable of deploying advanced, multi-domain decoy systems integrated within a real-time electronic warfare grid.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







