



The Indian Air Force’s 93rd anniversary dinner on October 8, 2025, became an unexpected viral sensation, thanks to a humorous and tactical twist in its menu design. Titled “93 Years of IAF: Infallible, Impervious and Precise,” the menu featured dishes named after locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) that had been targeted in celebrated Indian military operations, turning a commemorative feast into a creative roast of the adversary.

Thematically tied to the Air Force’s precision strike history, several entrée names directly referenced sites struck during both the 2019 Balakot airstrike and the more recent Operation Sindoor. Starters and mains included Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala, Rafiqui Rhara Mutton, Bholari Paneer Methi Malai, Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta, Sargodha Dal Makhani, Jacobabad Mewa Pulao, and Bahawalpur Naan — each location carrying symbolic weight in IAF mission history.







The dessert section maintained the satirical momentum, serving Balakot Tiramisu, Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda, and Muridke Meetha Pan. Each sweet dish referenced areas linked to terrorist strongholds, notably Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, that had faced precision strikes in past operations. The choice of names served as both a reminder of the IAF’s combat achievements and a display of morale-boosting wit.





Operation Sindoor, executed on May 7, 2025, forms the recent operational backdrop to the menu. The campaign targeted nine major terrorist hubs in Pakistan and PoK, including Muridke and Bahawalpur — high-value headquarters for Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Additional strikes hit Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bhimber, Rawalakot, and Neelum Valley, marking one of the most extensive cross-border precision strike missions by India in recent years.





The Balakot airstrike on February 26, 2019, remains one of the most well-known IAF missions. Conducted in retaliation for the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel, the mission destroyed a Jaish-e-Mohammed training facility in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, reinforcing the IAF’s deep strike capability and strategic reach.





Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Air Base showcased frontline combat power alongside this culinary tribute. Displays featured Rafale jets, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, MiG-29 fighters, C-17 Globemaster III and C-130J Hercules transports, Apache attack helicopters, and indigenous assets such as the Netra AEW&C and the Akash Missile System. A special tribute was paid to Operation Sindoor during the parade, underscoring its significance in recent operational history.





In a nod to legacy, the IAF also honoured the recently retired MiG-21 Bison with a static display. The fighter, which served six decades, was celebrated for its enduring contribution to India’s aerial defence. This combination of hard-hitting military symbolism on the parade ground and light hearted culinary creativity in the dining hall made the 93rd anniversary a unique blend of operational pride and esprit de corps.





Dish Name Category Referenced Location Associated Operation Symbolic Significance Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala Main Course Rawalpindi, Pakistan Operation Sindoor (2025) Represents strike capability targeting central Pakistani command regions Rafiqui Rhara Mutton Main Course Rafiqui Airbase, Sindh Operation Sindoor (2025) References precision targeting of key military airbases Bholari Paneer Methi Malai Main Course Bholari, Sindh, Pakistan Operation Sindoor (2025) Alludes to targeting Pakistani Air Force forward bases Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta Main Course Sukkur, Sindh, Pakistan Operation Sindoor (2025) Symbolises IAF’s extended strike range across Sindh sector Sargodha Dal Makhani Main Course Sargodha, Punjab, Pakistan Historical Pakistan Air Force Base (multiple conflicts) Highlights Sargodha’s symbolic place in past Indo-Pak air clashes Jacobabad Mewa Pulao Main Course Jacobabad, Sindh, Pakistan Operation Sindoor (2025) Suggests deep penetration strikes across southern Pakistan Bahawalpur Naan Bread Course Bahawalpur, Punjab, Pakistan Operation Sindoor (2025) Points to destruction of Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters during strike Balakot Tiramisu Dessert Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Balakot Airstrike (2019) Commemorates successful airstrike post-Pulwama attack Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda Dessert Muzaffarabad, PoK Operation Sindoor (2025) Reflects precision hits on terror hubs across PoK Muridke Meetha Pan Dessert Muridke, Punjab, Pakistan Operation Sindoor (2025) Denotes targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba headquarters









Based On ET News Report









This menu ingeniously merges military symbolism with culinary creativity, each dish representing a real operational success or target area in India’s deadly and precise counterterrorism missions.