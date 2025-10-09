



Kalam Labs, a stratospheric aerial robotics start-up based in Lucknow, is preparing for a ground breaking test flight aimed at reaching an altitude of 30,000 metres above mean sea level. The venture, founded by Ahmad Faraaz along with former BITS Pilani classmates Sashakt Tripathi and Harshit Awasthi, is developing advanced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology for military applications.





This follows a recent autonomous aerial mission reaching 9,790 metres, already touted as India’s highest UAV flight in its category and potentially a world record.





The recent test flight, conducted in late June, involved launching a lightweight, fully autonomous UAV—less than four kilograms with a wingspan under two metres—from rugged Himalayan terrain.





Ascending from a base altitude of 2,700 metres, the UAV climbed beyond 7,000 metres to peak at an unprecedented 9,790 metres. This significantly surpasses the operational ceiling of UAVs used during Operation Sindoor, which stood at around 5,000 metres, and even Mount Everest’s summit elevation of 8,850 metres.





The mission showcased the UAV’s performance under extreme environmental stress. Starting in temperatures of 20 °C, the UAV endured severe drops to -60 °C at peak altitude. High wind speeds reaching 50 km/h and thin air tested aerodynamic stability. Atmospheric pressure dropped by more than 70%, simulating near-stratospheric flight conditions. The UAV’s design, materials, and control systems were validated against such extremes.





Powered by an onboard AI navigation system, the UAV operated without direct human control throughout the mission. In a separate high-speed trial, the UAV was carried to altitude and released, returning to base at 800 km/h with sub-metre landing precision—less than one metre deviation. Such autonomous capabilities can be crucial for surveillance and reconnaissance in inaccessible or high-risk terrain.





If adopted by the armed forces, Kalam Labs’ UAV technology could transform high-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The ability to operate at three to six times higher altitudes than current tactical drones would enable deep battlefield monitoring, border area observation, and operations in difficult mountainous terrain without endangering human pilots.





The effort aligns with India’s push for Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence technology. Government reforms have eased entry for start-ups into the UAV and drone sector, with active encouragement from defence agencies including DRDO.





Between August 2021 and February 2022 alone, drone start-ups grew by 34.4%, from 164 to 221, reaching 506 by 2025. A 2022 KPMG report noted 37 patents filed between 2015–2022 for UAV-related innovations, highlighting rapid technological growth.





Kalam Labs plans progressive altitude increases, with the next test targeting the 30,000-metre mark—well into the stratosphere. Success would place India among a select group of nations with proven high-altitude autonomous UAV capabilities, opening avenues for defence, disaster response, and scientific research missions.





Based On The Print Report







