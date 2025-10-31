



US President Donald Trump has claimed that he personally prevented a full-scale war between India and Pakistan by threatening to impose a 250% tariff on both countries.





Speaking at a recent press event, Trump asserted that his intervention came at a critical juncture when tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours were escalating rapidly. He described the situation as “very dangerous” and credited his economic leverage as the decisive factor in de-escalating the crisis.





Trump did not provide specific details about when or how this intervention occurred, nor did he offer evidence to substantiate his claim. Indian and Pakistani officials have not publicly confirmed any such direct involvement by the US President in recent diplomatic efforts.





The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has maintained that bilateral tensions are managed through established diplomatic channels, without reference to external tariff threats.





Trump also made a personal comment about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as “the nicest looking guy” during the same event. The remark was made in a light-hearted tone, but it drew attention for its informal nature and lack of diplomatic nuance. Modi’s office has not responded to the comment, and Indian media have largely treated it as a passing anecdote rather than a substantive diplomatic statement.





Analysts suggest that while US involvement in South Asian diplomacy is not uncommon, Trump’s narrative appears to exaggerate the role of unilateral economic threats in conflict resolution. Most experts agree that India-Pakistan tensions are managed through a combination of backchannel diplomacy, military restraint, and international mediation, rather than through public tariff threats.





The claim has sparked debate about the reliability of Trump’s statements on international affairs, especially given his tendency to make bold assertions without supporting documentation. Indian defence and foreign policy experts have reiterated that regional stability is the result of sustained diplomatic engagement and strategic deterrence, not impromptu interventions by foreign leaders.





Trump’s remarks have also raised questions about the future of US-India relations, particularly as both countries continue to deepen defence and economic ties. While the US remains a key partner for India, the credibility of such claims may influence how Indian policymakers view American involvement in regional security matters.





Agencies







