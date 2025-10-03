



Nigeria is close to finalising a deal for four HAL Prachand Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) under a soft credit arrangement extended by India.





This marks a significant breakthrough for India’s indigenous combat helicopter program in Africa, where Nigeria has been modernising its counter-insurgency and close air support capabilities against Boko Haram and other militant groups.





The financing arrangement reduces Nigeria’s upfront cost burden, making the Prachand gunship a viable choice compared to Western platforms.





For India, the deal could be its first confirmed combat helicopter export to Africa, signalling a new chapter in defence relations with Abuja.





The Prachand, proven in high-altitude warfare and equipped with advanced sensors, is suited to Nigeria’s diverse operational terrain, from desert zones in the north to riverine regions in the south.





This acquisition also complements Nigeria’s existing inventory of Mi-35s and other rotary platforms, offering a blend of cost efficiency and combat readiness.





In Southeast Asia, the Philippines is advancing in negotiations with India for a joint program to locally assemble the Prachand gunship. This plan goes beyond direct purchase, aligning with Manila’s efforts to strengthen its domestic aerospace manufacturing sector under its “Self-Reliant Defence Posture” policy. Such cooperation would cement India as a defence partner willing to share technology and industrial capacity, a key differentiator in regional competition.





The local assembly model under discussion would allow the Philippines to position itself as a regional service and maintenance hub for Prachand helicopters, potentially offering lifecycle support for other future operators in ASEAN.





This strengthens the country’s deterrence capabilities amid growing tensions in the South China Sea while reinforcing India’s strategic outreach in the Indo-Pacific.





Together, these developments reflect a growing export momentum for the Prachand, which only entered service with the Indian armed forces in 2021. If both deals are finalised, they will significantly boost the helicopter’s global profile and validate India’s push for indigenous defence exports.





With Nigeria and the Philippines in the pipeline, Prachand could emerge as a leading high-altitude-capable light combat helicopter for nations facing both internal security threats and external challenges.





Comparison of the HAL Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) against its major market rivals, the Turkish T129 ATAK and the Chinese Z-19.





Specifications HAL Prachand (LCH) Turkish T129 ATAK Chinese Z-19 Country of Origin India (HAL/DRDO) Turkey (TAI, with AgustaWestland design) China (AVIC/Harbin) Role Light Combat Helicopter (Multi-role, High-Altitude Optimized) Attack / Reconnaissance Helicopter Armed Reconnaissance / Light Attack Crew 2 (Pilot + Gunner) 2 2 Maximum Take-off Weight (MTOW) ~5.8 tons ~5 tons ~4.5 tons Payload Capacity ~1,750 kg external + internal ~1,200 kg ~800 kg Engines 2 × HAL/Turbomeca Shakti turboshafts (1,400 shp each) 2 × LHTEC CTS800-4A turboshafts (1,360 shp each) 2 × WZ-8A turboshafts (~950 shp each) Service Ceiling 6,500 m (21,300 ft, world’s highest among LCHs) 6,096 m (20,000 ft) ~4,500 m (14,800 ft) Armament (Typical) Nose-mounted 20mm M621 cannon, 4 hardpoints for rockets (70mm), ATGMs (Helina/Dhruvastra, foreign ATGMs in export variant), AAMs (Mistral/Astra-IR future integration) 20mm three-barrel cannon, 4 hardpoints for rockets, UMTAS ATGMs, Stinger/IGLA AAMs 23mm cannon (pod-mounted), 4 hardpoints for rockets, HJ-8/9 ATGMs, TY-90 AAMs Avionics AESA Fire Control Radar (planned), Helmet Mounted Display (HMD), IR/EO targeting system, datalinks, electronic warfare suite Aselsan avionics, EO/IR systems, HMD, advanced EW suite EO/IR targeting, HMD, basic datalinks and EW Unique Advantage Superior high-altitude performance (combat-proven in Himalayas, can operate above 16,000 ft); All-weather; Stealth-reduced airframe NATO-certified; combat use in counterterror ops; Western-standard avionics and missile options Lower cost; lightweight; suited to low-intensity conflicts Export Status Emerging (Nigeria, Philippines in final talks; interest from Armenia, Vietnam) Exported to Philippines (T129 ATAK deal signed), Pakistan interest noted, but limited due to US engine sanctions Exported in small numbers to Pakistan, Myanmar; operated by PLA Estimated Unit Cost ~USD 30–35 million (export variant, depending on weapons package) ~USD 38–45 million ~USD 20–25 million Strategic Appeal Indigenous design with flexible financing offers (soft credit, local assembly); Excellent for counter-insurgency + mountainous warfare Established Western integration; but vulnerable to ITAR restrictions on engine exports Budget-friendly; politically aligned with Chinese defence ties





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







