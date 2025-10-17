IAF's Sukhoi Su-30MKI 2-seater trainer aircraft during a sortie





This development marks a remarkable reversal of history. For the first time since the Second World War, Indian Air Force instructors will be stationed at RAF Valley in Wales to train Royal Air Force pilots — in the very skies where Indian aviators once trained under British supervision.





The initiative reflects a growing strategic partnership between New Delhi and London, reshaping the dynamics of military cooperation that once flowed in the opposite direction.





The arrangement emerges amid the RAF’s deepening shortage of flight instructors and ongoing maintenance issues with its Hawk-T2 advanced jet trainers. India, which operates near-identical Hawk AJTs built under licence by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bangalore, is uniquely positioned to fill the gap. Indian instructors, familiar with the platform and British training methods, will reinforce the RAF’s depleted instructor cadre until more local personnel are qualified.





According to RAF reports, by late 2024 there were only 17 certified Hawk instructors available in the UK. This number is expected to increase to around 26 by early 2026 with the addition of the Indian contingent.





The exchange is viewed as both a practical fix and a symbolic recognition of the IAF’s professional maturity. British analysts have said that Indian aviators are now seen as equals within modern NATO-standard frameworks, bringing valuable experience and high safety discipline to the RAF training program.





The partnership also carries deep historical resonance. During the Cold War, Indian pilots trained on British platforms such as Jaguars and Gnats. Bases in Lossiemouth and Coltishall once hosted Indian cadets who learned to fly through turbulent Welsh valleys.





One of them was young naval pilot Arun Prakash, who survived a crash in 1979 and later rose to become India’s Chief of Naval Staff. The new arrangement, therefore, closes a full circle — with India’s aviators returning as instructors rather than students.





The RAF’s Hawk T2 fleet has been plagued with reliability and availability issues, leading to serious training bottlenecks. Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton had admitted that the type was “outdated and unreliable,” capable of delivering only half its expected sortie rate.





These challenges forced the RAF to rely temporarily on foreign academies and allied personnel to maintain continuity in fast-jet training. The IAF’s involvement at RAF Valley is expected to stabilise the program until Britain upgrades or replaces the Hawk T2 fleet.





This training partnership is part of a broader renewal of India–UK defence ties. India recently finalised a £350‑million order for British-made air-defence missile systems and launchers, supporting hundreds of manufacturing jobs in Northern Ireland. In parallel, naval collaboration has intensified, with HMS Prince of Wales and India’s carrier INS Vikrant conducting joint drills under Operation Highmast in the Indian Ocean.





The two nations’ growing operational comfort was underscored earlier this year when a British F‑35B stealth jet made an emergency landing in Kerala. The grounded aircraft received full logistical and security assistance from Indian authorities until it was repaired and flown out. Instead of diplomatic unease, the episode was celebrated as an example of seamless cooperation and trust between the two militaries.





British officials have described the presence of Indian instructors in Wales as mutually beneficial — shoring up the RAF’s training base while showcasing India’s rising global status as a defence partner. As one retired RAF officer observed, the shift represents a transformation from dependency to partnership — “eighty years ago, we taught them to fly our aircraft; now they’re helping us teach our own.”





Agencies







