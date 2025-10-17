



India and Egypt held their first India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi on October 16, 2025, marking a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral ties.





The meeting was co-chaired by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty, who is on a two-day visit to India. The dialogue reflects the deepening cooperation between the two countries since elevating their relationship to a strategic partnership in 2023.​





The dialogue provided an opportunity to review progress made under the Strategic Partnership and set directions to realise the leaders' visions. Jaishankar called the meeting a milestone and appreciated Egypt's solidarity following the Pahalgam terrorist attack and their leadership role in advancing peace efforts in Gaza.





He praised President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's role in the recent Sharm al-Sheikh Summit for Peace and highlighted India’s consistent support for a two-state solution in the Palestinian issue alongside developmental cooperation with Palestine.​





Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty emphasized the long-standing ties between the two countries, rooted in history, geography, and shared principles such as freedom, self-determination, justice, coexistence, and multilateralism.





He highlighted the need to expand economic collaboration and encouraged business communities from both sides to explore opportunities for mutual benefit. Abdelatty has also engaged extensively with Indian business leaders during his visit to promote trade and investment.​





In trade and economic discussions, the two ministers addressed exploring opportunities in key sectors including digital public infrastructure, fintech, pharma, space, start-ups, and green technologies. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also met with Abdelatty to explore investment prospects. Both countries share a vision to enhance bilateral trade and investments, aiming for a win-win cooperation model.​





The visit also provided a platform to exchange views on regional and global developments, with a shared commitment by India and Egypt to the progress of the Global South and strengthening national independence in world affairs. Abdelatty is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 17 before concluding his visit.​





In summary, the first India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue has set the tone for intensified cooperation across political, economic, and strategic domains, emphasizing peace efforts, economic growth, and global South solidarity. The two countries look forward to expanding their partnership for the benefit of their peoples and regional stability.





Based On ANI Report











