



The Indian Army is poised to induct Close Quarter Battle (CQB) carbines starting from 2026, following the finalisation of a landmark procurement contract, in a deal worth approximately ₹27,770 Crores.





This significant acquisition involves the purchase of 4.25 lakh CQB carbines, intended to replace and modernise small arms within infantry units across the force.





The contract was signed last month as part of a fast-track modernisation drive, with the defence firms tasked with a stringent delivery timeline. Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar, Director General of Infantry, stated that the companies are required to supply the entire consignment within two years, underscoring the urgency of the endeavour.





Under the agreement, Bharat Forge—a subsidiary of Kalyani Strategic Systems—will supply 60 per cent of the order, amounting to 2,55,000 rifles. Meanwhile, PLR Systems, a joint venture between the Adani Group and Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), will provide the remaining 40 per cent, equating to 1,70,000 units.





The newly procured carbines will be standardised to fire the 5.56×45mm calibre, matching contemporary infantry requirements. This move is a crucial step in India’s ongoing push for Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence, blending indigenous manufacturing capability with strategic international partnerships.





Lt Gen Kumar stressed the broader strategic vision behind the acquisition, asserting, “Wars are not fought with borrowed weapons.” He highlighted that the Infantry remains the spearhead of the Indian Army and emphasised the “Decade of Transformation” initiative, which seeks to modernise the force through self-reliance and enhanced human resource excellence.





He elaborated that the Infantry of the future will be technologically advanced, modular, and versatile. The modernised infantry will be capable of operating successfully across multi-domain environments, adapting to the increasingly complex nature of modern warfare.





Drawing from lessons learnt during Operation Sindoor, Lt Gen Kumar pointed out the critical importance of precision, joint operations, and technology-driven combat. He further emphasised the future integration of enhanced Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities to support operational effectiveness.





Overall, this procurement reflects a decisive shift toward consolidating India’s defence production capacities, modernising infantry weaponry, and advancing the Army’s operational edge through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. The delivery schedule aligns with the government’s vision of rapidly upgrading defence forces to meet emerging security challenges.





Agencies







