



In a major boost to India’s indigenous defence manufacturing programme, the Indian Army is set to procure 2,408 NAG MK-2 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) along with 107 NAMICA tracked launch vehicles.





The proposal, valued at several thousand crore rupees, is expected to receive final clearance at the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting scheduled for 23 October.





The NAG MK-2 represents a highly refined version of India’s indigenous third-generation fire-and-forget anti-tank missile system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Incorporating a series of user-driven enhancements and advanced guidance technology, the weapon is designed to engage and destroy heavily armoured targets with high precision under both day and night conditions.





Produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), the newest iteration of the Nag missile underwent rigorous field evaluation trials earlier this year.





Conducted at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan under the supervision of senior Army officers, the tests validated the missile’s capability to strike targets across its full engagement envelope. Each of the three test firings met performance expectations by accurately striking designated targets at both maximum and minimum ranges.





The upgraded NAMICA MK-2 (NAG Missile Carrier) vehicle, developed in coordination with the missile’s evolution, also completed trials alongside the missile system.





Mounted on a modified BMP-2 chassis, the NAMICA 2 can operate in all-terrain environments and carries multiple ready-to-launch missiles, significantly widening the operational flexibility of mechanised infantry formations.





This procurement marks a pivotal moment in India’s progress towards self-reliance in defence production, aligning with the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have consistently emphasised the importance of inducting indigenous weapon systems to strengthen national security and reduce dependency on foreign suppliers.





Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has been a vocal advocate for enhancing domestic capabilities within the force. His focus on deploying home-grown platforms such as the NAG MK-2 underscores the Indian Army’s commitment to modernising its arsenal with advanced, locally developed systems suited to the battlefield conditions of the future.





Once cleared, the large-scale induction of NAG MK-2 missiles and NAMICA vehicles will augment the Army’s anti-armour warfare capabilities, providing a decisive edge against modern battle tanks and fortified enemy positions.





Based On ANI Report







