



Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos visited India for his first official engagement, holding pivotal discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Both leaders reviewed the comprehensive bilateral framework under the India–Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025–2029, which stems from Prime Minister Modi’s landmark visit to Cyprus in June 2025.

The ministers expressed strong satisfaction at progress made across a diverse array of sectors. The agenda covered trade and investment, defence collaboration, maritime affairs, technological innovation, cultural ties, tourism, and robust people-to-people exchanges. Cooperation on regional and global issues featured prominently, alongside active coordination in multilateral forums such as the United Nations.





Jaishankar characterised India and Cyprus as “trusted friends and reliable partners,” underscoring a unique, time-tested relationship. He conveyed India’s deep appreciation for Cyprus’s unwavering support on critical matters, especially its emphatic condemnation of cross-border terrorism incidents and the solidarity shown after the Pahalgam attack.





During the 55th Sapru House Lecture at ICWA, Kombos reaffirmed Cyprus’s robust backing for the EU–India Free Trade Agreement. He emphasised that a successful FTA would not only strengthen ties between Brussels and New Delhi, but also unlock wide-ranging economic opportunities for both India and EU member states.





Kombos described Cyprus as an “unsinkable aircraft carrier” while identifying India as a natural partner and ally in a multipolar world. He highlighted common historical experiences from colonial rule, outlining how both nations have developed into modern democracies that value freedom, rule of law, and international legal principles.





The visit assumes added significance as Cyprus prepares to take up the Presidency of the EU Council from January 2026. Cyprus is well positioned to enhance the strategic India–EU partnership, leveraging its unique diplomatic stature and deep ties with New Delhi.





