Hamas terror group has released all remaining Israeli hostages after two years of captivity, marking a significant moment in the Israel–Hamas conflict.





The release occurred under a breakthrough ceasefire brokered personally by US President Donald Trump, following prolonged negotiations and mounting international pressure. The handover was completed in two stages, with the International Committee of the Red Cross facilitating the transfers from both northern and southern Gaza.





The first batch of hostages included brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, and Guy Gilboa-Dallal. They were transported to an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) facility near Reim for medical and psychological examinations before reuniting with their families. The second group, numbering thirteen, was transferred in Khan Yunis and comprised Bar Kupershtein, Evyatar David, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Segev Kalfon, Avinatan Or, Elkana Bohbot, Maxim Herkin, Nimrod Cohen, David Cunio, a second instance of Matan Angrest and Eitan Mor, Rom Braslabski, and Ariel Konio.





The releases were met with overwhelming relief and celebration across Israel. Tens of thousands of citizens gathered at public screenings to witness the moment, erupting into applause and cheers as Red Cross teams escorted the captives to safety. The event symbolized the end of a painful chapter that began in October 2023, when Hamas abducted the hostages during a large-scale attack that triggered war.





Following the hostages’ release, attention now turns to the expected liberation of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody. The deal reportedly covers 250 individuals convicted of deadly attacks—many serving life sentences—and 1,700 detainees taken from Gaza during the war and held without charge. They are set to be returned to either Gaza or the West Bank, with some possibly sent into exile. While Israel labels them terrorists, Palestinians broadly consider them heroes of resistance.





President Trump’s arrival in Tel Aviv underscores Washington’s direct role in brokering the ceasefire. Trump met with Israeli officials and other leaders to finalize terms of the agreement and discuss postwar humanitarian and reconstruction efforts for Gaza. His intervention helped break months of deadlock between the sides, which had intensified Israel’s diplomatic isolation.





With the Gaza conflict officially ended, a flood of humanitarian assistance is expected to enter the devastated Palestinian enclave. The war reduced much of Gaza to rubble and left hundreds of thousands homeless amid widespread famine. Aid agencies are now preparing large-scale delivery operations for food, medical supplies, and shelter equipment.





Despite the celebratory atmosphere, uncertainty remains regarding at least 28 hostages believed to have been killed while in Hamas custody. Israel’s hostage coordinator, Gal Hirsch, confirmed an international task force will attempt to recover their remains within 72 hours. No timeline has yet been set for resolving these cases.





The hostage crisis had been a focal point of Israeli civil life for two years, with weekly rallies demanding action from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Critics accused Netanyahu of delaying negotiations for political purposes, while the prime minister blamed Hamas’ refusal to negotiate. The resolution is likely to diminish public urgency over the war, though debates over leadership and accountability are expected to continue.





