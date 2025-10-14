



At the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on October 13, 2025, US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that India and Pakistan "are going to live very nicely together."





He praised India’s leadership, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “a very good friend” who has “done a fantastic job.” Trump linked his optimism to his perception of progress in regional peace efforts.





Trump’s remarks came in the aftermath of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists — 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese — at the hands of Pakistan-backed terrorists.





This incident triggered India’s military response under Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeting terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. India’s campaign included precision strikes on terror infrastructure and countering subsequent Pakistani military escalation, including pounding key Pakistani airbases.





The President reiterated claims that his administration resolved several international conflicts using tariffs as a leverage tool. Speaking at the summit and earlier aboard Air Force One, Trump revealed that during the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year, he threatened both countries with steep tariffs of 100%, 150%, and up to 200%. He asserted that this economic pressure halted the fighting within 24 hours, saying without tariffs, “you could have never settled that war.”





Trump linked the India-Pakistan peace episode to his broader claim of using trade restrictions to foster global peace. In an interview with Fox News on October 9, he said that “five of the seven” peace deals achieved under his presidency resulted from trade pressure.





He highlighted that the tariff threat stopped hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours after seven planes were reportedly shot down during the confrontation. Trump stated that the prospect of losing lucrative trade forced both nations to “start talking about it” immediately.





In multiple speeches, Trump has presented himself as a peace broker in global conflicts, stating at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder’s Dinner on September 21 that he should be honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize for “ending seven wars.”





He cited India-Pakistan alongside Thailand-Cambodia as examples of disputes settled under his administration, claiming trade leverage and mutual economic dependence were decisive factors in stopping hostilities.





Despite Trump’s repeated claims, the Indian government has consistently refuted the narrative of US mediation. India maintains that all matters with Pakistan, including those concerning Jammu and Kashmir, are to be resolved bilaterally, without third-party intervention.





This stance reaffirms India’s long-standing diplomatic policy, even in the face of public claims by the US President regarding his role in May’s conflict resolution.





Based On ANI Report







