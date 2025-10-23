Prime Minister Modi celebrating Diwali with Navy sailors on INS Vikrant





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a heartfelt letter to the citizens of India on the occasion of Deepawali, reflecting on the country’s recent achievements and reaffirming its path towards a Viksit Bharat.





He began by extending his greetings to the nation, describing the festival as one filled with energy and enthusiasm. Modi noted that this is the second Deepawali since the completion of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, a symbol of cultural resurgence and collective faith.





Highlighting the moral inspiration drawn from Lord Shri Ram, the Prime Minister stated that just as Shri Ram stood for righteousness and justice, Bharat had acted in the same spirit during Operation Sindoor. He asserted that the operation was not only an act of upholding righteousness but also of avenging injustice, demonstrating India’s resolve in defending its values and sovereignty.





Modi pointed out that this Deepawali holds special significance, as it marks the illumination of lamps in many districts where Naxalism and Maoist extremism have been rooted out. He expressed satisfaction that many individuals previously engaged in violence have now renounced that path and joined the mainstream of national development. According to him, this transformation reflects growing trust in the Constitution and the democratic spirit of the nation.





In his letter, the Prime Minister emphasised the series of economic reforms undertaken by his Government, including the reduction of Goods and Services Tax rates implemented at the start of Navratri. He described the initiative as a ‘GST Bachat Utsav’, noting that citizens are saving thousands of crores of rupees as a result of these reforms. Modi viewed such measures as part of a comprehensive effort to create prosperity and economic stability at a time when global crises persist.





He further underlined Bharat’s emerging role as a beacon of stability and sensitivity in a turbulent world, asserting that the nation is firmly on course to become the world’s third-largest economy in the near future. Modi described this trajectory as a reflection of both sound governance and citizens’ collective efforts in nation-building.





The Prime Minister reminded citizens that their foremost duty is to contribute to the nation’s progress through responsibility and discipline. He urged everyone to embrace swadeshi products and take pride in the phrase, “This is swadeshi.” Encouraging the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, he called for mutual respect among all linguistic communities, continued cleanliness drives, and a renewed focus on personal health. He advised citizens to cut down oil use in food by ten per cent and to incorporate yoga into their daily routines for improved wellbeing.





Concluding his message, Modi invoked the spiritual essence of Deepawali, noting that when one lamp lights another, its brightness only multiplies. He urged people to light lamps of harmony, cooperation, and positivity across society, expressing hope that this collective illumination would lead the nation swiftly towards a radiant and developed Bharat.





Based On PTI Report







