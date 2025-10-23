



United States President Donald Trump, during a special Diwali event held at the Oval Office in Washington, stated that he had a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he urged the Indian leader to avoid going to war with Pakistan.





Trump highlighted that the discussion also involved trade and expressed satisfaction that there was no war between India and Pakistan, calling it a "very, very good thing".​





Trump reiterated claims that he played a role in de-escalating the conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, India and Pakistan, which had reached a ceasefire agreement in May 2025 after intense hostilities involving fighter jets, drones, missiles, and artillery.





He claimed that he had warned that continuation of war would harm trade relations and supposedly helped in stopping a potential disaster, although New Delhi downplayed any third-party mediation in the matter and insisted the issue was handled bilaterally.​





At the event, which featured prominent figures such as the Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra, Trump lit a lamp symbolising the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance, marking the spirit of Diwali.





He extended warm wishes to the people of India and praised Modi as a great friend and a significant person over the years.​





Prime Minister Modi responded to Trump's Diwali greetings via a social media post, expressing gratitude for the warm wishes and emphasising the shared commitment of the two democracies to stand united against terrorism in all its forms.





Modi's message did not address the war or trade discussions directly but highlighted the hope for continued cooperation between the two countries.​





Trump also mentioned in his remarks that Modi had assured him that India would reduce its oil purchases from Russia, a matter of dispute between the US and India, as the US has imposed tariffs on Indian goods citing India's oil imports from Russia amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions linked to the Ukraine conflict.





India has been cautious and silent on confirming any changes in its Russian oil policy.​





This Oval Office Diwali event thus combined cultural celebration with significant diplomatic messaging, particularly around US-India relations, trade concerns, and regional peace efforts regarding Pakistan.





Trump’s declarations received mixed responses, with India maintaining its stance on managing its bilateral issues independently without third-party interventions.​





