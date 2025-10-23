



The Indian Navy demonstrated exceptional professionalism and courage during a critical rescue operation in the Gulf of Aden, following an explosion aboard the Cameroon-flagged LPG carrier MT Falcon.





The incident occurred on Saturday, October 18, 2025, approximately 113 nautical miles southeast of Aden, Yemen, while the vessel was en route from Sohar Port in Oman to Djibouti. A sudden blast triggered a fire that engulfed roughly 15 per cent of the ship, forcing the crew to abandon the vessel as it began drifting uncontrollably in international waters.





INS Trikand, already deployed in the region for maritime security operations, responded swiftly to distress signals broadcast after the explosion. Upon arrival, the warship found that 24 of the 26 crew members had already been evacuated by nearby merchant vessels.





The remaining two personnel were unaccounted for, believed to be trapped within the heavily damaged sections of the tanker. The crew of INS Trikand coordinated with a civilian tug hired by the shipping company to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation, including the risk of a secondary explosion due to the vessel’s volatile cargo of liquefied petroleum gas.





A specialised team comprising naval firefighters and medical personnel from INS Trikand boarded the stricken MT Falcon despite extreme hazards, including intense heat, toxic fumes, and compromised structural integrity.





Operating under dangerous conditions, the team conducted a meticulous search and successfully recovered the mortal remains of the two missing crew members. The operation underscored the Indian Navy’s high readiness levels and capability to conduct complex humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions in challenging environments.





The recovered remains were handed over to the Indian Embassy in Djibouti for further formalities and repatriation. The 26-member crew included 25 Indian nationals and one British citizen, highlighting the significant Indian presence in global maritime commerce. The Indian Navy’s prompt action was widely commended, particularly given the added risks posed by the vessel’s flammable cargo and the volatile regional security climate.





Preliminary assessments by British maritime security firm Ambrey suggest the explosion was accidental, although a formal investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause. Radio transmissions intercepted from the MT Falcon prior to abandonment revealed the crew’s desperate attempts to contain the fire using onboard systems before evacuation became inevitable.





The European Union’s Naval Force, operating under Mission Aspides, had issued warnings to nearby vessels to maintain a safe distance due to the navigational and explosive hazards presented by the burning tanker.





Operation Aspides initiated search and rescue efforts immediately after the incident, successfully retrieving 23 Indian crew members from the sea.





The arrival of INS Trikand marked a decisive phase in the operation, enabling the recovery of the final two personnel and ensuring a coordinated handover of responsibilities.





The Indian Navy’s intervention not only fulfilled its humanitarian mandate but also reinforced India’s role as a net security provider in key global maritime chokepoints.





This incident unfolds against a backdrop of heightened instability in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, where Houthi militants in Yemen have repeatedly targeted commercial shipping over the past year, citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.





While there is no indication that the MT Falcon was attacked, the region remains fraught with risk, necessitating sustained naval presence and rapid response capabilities. The Indian Navy’s successful operation aboard INS Trikand exemplifies its operational versatility and commitment to safeguarding seafarers, irrespective of the circumstances.





Agencies







