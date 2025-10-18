



India and Brazil are set to deepen their partnership through economic complementarity rather than competition, according to Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin. During his engagement with ANI in New Delhi, Alckmin stressed that both nations, being vibrant democracies with rapidly growing economies, stand to benefit by aligning their strengths rather than competing in similar markets.





Responding to questions about whether India and Brazil could act as alternative markets for each other amid heightened US tariffs, Alckmin clarified that their cooperation will focus on mutual growth.





He noted that both countries share democratic values, continental dimensions, and a commitment to multilateralism — elements that make their economic relationship inherently cooperative. He emphasised that each has distinct areas of strength which can complement the other.





Alckmin highlighted that India’s rapid economic expansion, exceeding seven per cent, and Brazil’s exceptional agricultural output, up by sixteen per cent this year, form the basis of this strategic synergy. He pointed out promising opportunities in technology, industrial development, mining, and the Agro sector where both countries could enhance trade and investment flows. “We are not going to compete on product,” he said, reiterating that cooperation would drive mutual prosperity.





The Vice President’s remarks came in the wake of heavy tariffs imposed by the United States under President Donald Trump. In August, Washington levied a fifty per cent tariff on several Brazilian goods already burdened with a twenty-six point four per cent duty. Similarly, India has been subjected to US tariffs of up to fifty per cent on most exports, placing both nations among the highest taxed American trading partners.





Despite these external pressures, Alckmin maintained that the India-Brazil relationship extends beyond trade challenges with the United States. He reaffirmed that both nations are committed to a global order grounded in fairness, transparency, and free trade. Their growing economic convergence, he said, offers a stable foundation for long-term cooperation across emerging sectors.





Addressing broader geopolitical concerns, Alckmin also defended the role of BRICS, stating unequivocally that the grouping is not directed against any country. He underscored that BRICS promotes multilateralism, equity in trade, and development partnerships.





His comments followed recent criticism from President Trump, who described the bloc as “an attack on the dollar” during a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei at the White House. Trump asserted that countries dealing in dollars inherently gain leverage, yet Alckmin’s statements sought to reposition BRICS as a constructive forum for balanced international dialogue and cooperation.





The Vice President’s remarks underscore Brazil’s growing emphasis on collaboration with India amid shifting global trade dynamics, presenting a framework of economic complementarity that aligns with both nations’ development goals.





Based On ANI Report







