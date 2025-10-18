



India has strongly reiterated its commitment to Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence amid escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India stands with Afghanistan against Pakistan's provocations and allegations, highlighting Pakistan's longstanding practice of blaming its neighbours for internal issues and sponsoring terrorist activities.





India currently maintains a technical mission in Kabul, operating since June 2022, which is set to be upgraded to a full embassy in the coming days.





This transition marks a significant step in India's diplomatic engagement with the Taliban-led Afghan administration. India has also been actively involved in humanitarian and developmental support for Afghanistan, including donating medical aid such as ambulances and planning expanded cooperation in health and infrastructure sectors.​





The recent spike in violence between Afghanistan and Pakistan includes cross-border clashes following Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan, which Kabul condemned as an infringement on its sovereignty. Afghan forces claim to have inflicted heavy casualties on Pakistani soldiers, while Pakistan reports capturing several Afghan border posts.





These clashes have led to the closure of key border crossings and a temporary 48-hour ceasefire agreed upon by both sides as of October 16, 2025. Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi warned Pakistan of other responses if peace is not pursued, stressing Afghan unity in defending sovereignty against external interference.





The conflict reflects deteriorating relations after Pakistan’s initial support for the Taliban government, with Pakistan facing increased attacks from the Pakistan Taliban (TTP), many of whom operate from Afghan territory.​





India's diplomatic rapprochement with the Taliban is driven partly by strategic interests in the region, particularly in countering Pakistan’s influence. India acknowledges the Taliban government pragmatically without full diplomatic recognition and seeks to engage on development, trade, and humanitarian grounds.





High-level meetings, such as that between India’s External Affairs Minister and Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister in October 2025, have reinforced this approach, with commitments to deepen cooperation in healthcare, infrastructure, and capacity building.





These engagements also address India's security concerns, with Taliban assurances that Afghan soil will not be used against India. Despite international sanctions on the Taliban regime, countries including India, China, and Iran maintain diplomatic contacts with Taliban representatives.​





Pakistan’s internal security challenges have intensified since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, with a record number of attacks by the TTP on Pakistani security forces, whose leaders are mostly based in Afghanistan’s border areas.





Pakistan’s military and civilian leadership, driven largely by the army and intelligence agencies like ISI, continue to shape Afghan policy, which has now become strained due to border conflicts and militant activity.





The peace and stability of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region remain fragile, with both governments attempting temporary measures to prevent escalation while underlying tensions persist.​





India remains firmly supportive of Afghanistan’s sovereignty amidst complex regional tensions, maintains an evolving diplomatic presence in Kabul, and emphasises humanitarian cooperation.





Meanwhile, Afghanistan and Pakistan are embroiled in serious border clashes, complicated by militant groups and long-standing geopolitical grievances. The unfolding situation underscores the fragile balance in South Asia's security and diplomatic landscape.​





Based On ANI Report







