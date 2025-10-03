



Amid escalating protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), India has strongly condemned Pakistan's brutal crackdown on civilians and termed the unrest a "natural consequence" of Pakistan's oppressive policies and systemic exploitation of the region.





Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted reports of protests and brutalities inflicted on innocent civilians by Pakistani forces in multiple areas of PoK.





The protests, led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), have intensified over six consecutive days, particularly centred in Muzaffarabad, the region's capital. Demonstrators have demanded political reforms, economic relief measures such as subsidised wheat flour, reduced electricity tariffs, free education, healthcare, and abolition of special privileges enjoyed by elites.





Tensions flared sharply when Pakistani forces reportedly opened fire on unarmed protesters, resulting in at least 10 deaths and many injuries. The violent crackdown has drawn widespread condemnation and left large-scale public anger, with funeral processions in Muzaffarabad attracting thousands and further fuelling unrest.





In response to the protests, Pakistan's federal government dispatched an eight-member ministerial delegation, including senior politicians and former PoK officials, to negotiate with protest leaders.





These talks, held in Muzaffarabad, aim to address the 38-point charter of demands presented by JKJAAC. The demands include abolition of refugee seats, revocation of elite privileges, implementation of High Court rulings on power projects, and provision of health cards. However, negotiations remain tense, with JKJAAC insisting on accountability for protester killings as a precondition.





Authorities in PoK have imposed lockdowns, internet blackouts, and deployed security forces to quell the unrest. Despite these measures, protest caravans have pushed through barricades, and public demonstrations have spread across multiple districts, severely disrupting daily life, commerce, and transportation.





MEA spokesperson Jaiswal reiterated India's stance that the entire Jammu and Kashmir region, including PoK, is an integral and inalienable part of India. India condemned Pakistan's forcible and illegal occupation and called on the international community to recognise PoK's status and hold Pakistan accountable for its continued human rights violations.





Prominent voices within PoK and Pakistani opposition described the situation as symptomatic of wider systemic oppression by Pakistan, citing rampant corruption, economic mismanagement, and denial of fundamental rights across various regions under Pakistani control, including Balochistan and Sindh. They characterised Pakistan as a "rogue state" unwilling to address citizen grievances peacefully.





In summary, the PoK protests reflect deep-rooted anger against Pakistan's oppressive governance and socio-economic exploitation. The conflict remains unresolved as violent crackdowns continue alongside ongoing calls for political and economic reforms from the local population and sustained condemnation from India on the global stage.





Based On ANI Report







