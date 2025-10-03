

India on Friday firmly dismissed accusations made by Bangladesh’s interim administration that sought to implicate New Delhi in the recent episodes of violence in the Khagrachhari district of the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the allegations as “false and baseless” while emphasizing that the interim government in Dhaka was attempting to deflect attention from its inability to control law and order.





During the weekly media briefing, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to a question from ANI, categorically rejected the remarks of Bangladesh’s Home Advisor, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Jaiswal asserted that the interim government was displaying a consistent pattern of shifting blame for its failures, instead of addressing the evolving security crisis within the country.





Jaiswal went further, stating that Dhaka would do better to “introspect” and focus on conducting credible investigations into the root causes of unrest in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. He highlighted the role of “local extremists engaging in violence, arson, and land grabbing against minority communities,” placing the responsibility squarely on Bangladesh’s governing authorities.





The MEA’s response was prompted by Chowdhury’s earlier remarks, in which he attempted to pin blame for the ongoing situation on both deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and India. While accusing unnamed “quarters” of trying to inflame communal tensions during the ongoing Durga Puja festival, Chowdhury failed to provide any corroborating evidence for his claims.





Khagrachhari has remained tense since Sunday after an alleged gang rape of a tribal girl sparked violent clashes between tribal residents and Bengali settlers. The confrontations quickly escalated, leaving several people dead and dozens injured, including 13 soldiers and three policemen. Security forces subsequently imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 to restrict public gatherings and contain the violence.





Despite these measures, sporadic incidents of arson and clashes continued over the last few days, deepening the atmosphere of fear and insecurity. Many local residents have reportedly remained confined to their homes, apprehensive about a potential resurgence of violence.





Chowdhury’s attempt to link India to the unrest comes at a time when Dhaka-New Delhi relations remain strained in the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in August 2024. The historic ally of India, Hasina’s removal from power has created new challenges in bilateral ties, with the interim administration often faulting India for internal Bangladeshi unrest.





Analysts note that Bangladesh’s interim government is under increasing domestic and international scrutiny for its handling of ethnic and communal tensions in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, an area long marked by sensitive tribal-settler dynamics. India’s strong rebuttal signals its intent to push back against narratives that externalise responsibility for internal turmoil in Bangladesh.





Based On ANI Report







