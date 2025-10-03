



Thousands of people gathered in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), on October 2, 2025, for the funeral prayers of those killed during days of violent protests against the Pakistan government. The funerals attracted large crowds, signaling deep public anger and solidarity with the deceased protesters.





The protests in PoJK continued for the sixth consecutive day, spreading across multiple districts after the alleged killing of three young men by Pakistani forces. The movement has been spearheaded by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), which presented a 38-point charter of demands focused on political reforms, subsidised wheat flour, reduced electricity tariffs, free education and healthcare, and the removal of government officials’ perks.





Muzaffarabad has become the epicenter of the protests, with shops, markets, and transport services shutting down, bringing daily life to a near halt. Despite an indefinite lockdown and a communications blackout imposed by authorities, protest caravans have pushed through blockades, and large numbers continue to join the movement.





The crackdown by Pakistani security forces has been violent, with reports of at least 10 people killed and dozens critically injured in clashes with law enforcement. The protesters accuse government forces of firing on peaceful demonstrators, and JKJAAC leaders have vowed to continue the struggle until their demands are met. They also demand the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of those responsible for the killings in Muzaffarabad, Dhirkot, and other areas.





In response to the unrest, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dispatched an eight-member high-level delegation comprising federal ministers and political leaders to negotiate with the protest representatives. Talks began in the Chief Secretary's office and continued late into the night, with negotiations expected to resume. However, the protests have persisted despite attempts at dialogue.





The grievances fuelling the protests include longstanding issues such as an unemployment rate of 64%, alleged discrimination through a 25% quota system, lack of basic services, and the abolition of 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan.





Political leaders and analysts describe the situation as a response to Pakistan’s “oppressive” policies and systemic exploitation in PoJK, with growing resentment towards Islamabad. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has also condemned Pakistan’s handling of the protests, calling the crackdown “horrific” and calling for accountability for human rights violations.





Security forces have cleared bridges and deployed across the region to block protest marches, but the unrest shows no signs of abating. Protest leaders emphasise no compromise on people's rights and continue to press their demands amid widespread public support.





The situation remains fluid as negotiations and protests continue, with large-scale mobilisation planned after Friday prayers, potentially further intensifying the unrest in PoJK.





