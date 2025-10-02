



India has strongly condemned the terror attack on the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, which occurred during Yom Kippur services on October 2, 2025. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed deep sorrow that this heinous act was committed on the International Day of Non-violence, calling the attack a grim reminder of the global challenge posed by terrorism.





India emphasised the need for the global community to unite and combat terrorism through concerted action, extending thoughts and prayers to the victims, their families, and the city of Manchester, standing in solidarity with the UK during this moment of grief.





The attack took place in the Crumpsall area of Manchester, where an assailant drove a car into pedestrians gathered outside the synagogue and stabbed a security guard at the synagogue gates. This resulted in at least two deaths and serious injuries to three others. Police shot the suspected attacker, who is believed to be dead.





Worshippers inside the synagogue were evacuated safely as emergency services responded quickly. Greater Manchester Police declared Operation Plato, a national code for armed response to ongoing attacks, and upgraded security at Jewish sites across the UK.





British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack as particularly horrific due to its occurrence on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, and assured enhanced police presence to protect Jewish communities.





The UK’s Counter Terrorism Policing confirmed the attack as an act of terrorism, with authorities mobilizing specialist teams and increasing patrols to reassure affected communities. Two additional arrests were made during the investigation.





The Israeli embassy in London and other leaders worldwide also condemned the attack, highlighting the abhorrence of violence targeting a place of worship on such a sacred day. The incident is seen as an attack intended to harm the Jewish community and undermine interfaith relations, with local leaders vowing unity and resilience in response.





India, alongside other global partners, strongly denounces the violence, calling it a stark reminder of the ongoing fight against terror and reaffirming the importance of collective action to defeat terrorism worldwide.





Based On ANI Report











