

Relations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, despite recent demonstrations of goodwill, have come under renewed scrutiny following conflicting statements concerning their recent exchanges.





The Indian government firmly denied that the two leaders discussed Pakistan during their Diwali telephone conversation, directly refuting Trump’s public assertions made at a Diwali celebration in the United States.





According to informed sources, India is now considering the prospect of Prime Minister Modi addressing the approaching ASEAN/East Asia Summit in Malaysia later this week through a virtual link, citing the ongoing electoral campaign in Bihar as a critical factor.





Traditionally, Modi has made a point of attending these summits in person, and this possible shift is seen as significant, especially given the heightened expectations around potential bilateral meetings. President Trump, meanwhile, has announced his intention to attend the Malaysia summit but is not expected to travel to South Africa for the G20 next month, where Prime Minister Modi will lead the Indian delegation.





The Prime Minister has recently declined an invitation to the Gaza peace summit in Egypt, co-hosted by President Trump, reinforcing India’s measured approach to personal diplomacy with the US in the present climate.





Indian officials argue that the decision not to join these events in person stems not only from an impasse in trade negotiations but also from what they perceive as repeated statements from President Trump about defusing tensions between India and Pakistan, which New Delhi sees as overblown.





On Tuesday, President Trump claimed during a Diwali event that he had spoken with Modi and discussed the necessity of averting conflict between India and Pakistan. However, the Indian side reiterated there was no mention of Pakistan in the conversation, emphasising that such assertions do not reflect the call’s content.





Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had used social media to renew calls for Indo-US unity against terrorism, indirectly referencing concerns over strengthening ties between Islamabad and Washington since President Trump’s return to office.





This episode is the second instance in recent weeks where India has publicly disputed President Trump’s versions of his interactions with Prime Minister Modi. Notably, the Indian government previously denied knowledge of a conversation where Modi purportedly assured Trump that India would halt purchases of Russian oil.





Underlying strains in the India–US relationship have become increasingly apparent—trade issues remain unresolved, but Trump’s efforts to woo Pakistan have added a further layer of complexity. Tensions are particularly acute following Operation Sindoor in May, with India maintaining that the post-operation ceasefire was negotiated independently by the Indian and Pakistani militaries, contradicting Trump’s repeated claims that his threat to impose tariffs successfully brought both capitals to the table.





Diplomatic ties worsened after Modi declined a White House invitation this June, a visit ruled out in part due to the simultaneous presence of Pakistan’s army chief, General Asim Munir, in Washington.





