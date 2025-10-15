



The Union government has unveiled an ambitious ₹6.4 lakh crore ($77 billion) hydroelectric transmission plan aimed at harnessing over 76 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power from the Brahmaputra basin by 2047.





The massive initiative, outlined by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), is designed to meet India’s growing power demands while securing strategic control over one of the country’s most vital river systems.





According to the CEA’s latest report, the comprehensive plan encompasses 208 large hydro projects distributed across 12 sub-basins in the north-eastern states. Out of the total planned capacity, 64.9 GW will come from conventional hydropower projects, while an additional 11.1 GW will be generated through pumped-storage plants.





The Brahmaputra basin, which flows through Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and other north-eastern regions, accounts for nearly 80 percent of India’s untapped hydro potential.





The announcement comes at a time of heightened concern over China’s upstream dam construction on the Yarlung Zangbo—the Tibetan segment of the Brahmaputra River. Beijing began constructing a major dam in south-eastern Tibet earlier this year, a project that Indian authorities warn could reduce dry-season water flow into India by as much as 85 percent. Premier Li Qiang personally attended the dam’s ground-breaking ceremony in July, underscoring its strategic importance for China.





In response to these developments, India’s hydropower and transmission plan serves both a developmental and a geopolitical purpose. The government envisions this as a long-term safeguard for national water security and regional stability. By significantly ramping up hydropower infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring states, New Delhi aims to strengthen its downstream rights and increase regional energy self-sufficiency.





The CEA outlined a two-phase execution timeline. Phase one, extending until 2035, will see an investment of ₹1.91 trillion in establishing priority infrastructure and initial grid links. Phase two, projected through 2047, will involve a further ₹4.52 trillion to complete the nationwide high-capacity transmission corridors connecting northeastern power hubs to the national grid. These efforts are geared to ensure uninterrupted evacuation of hydro-generated power from remote Himalayan valleys to major consumption centres.





While the initiative accelerates India’s clean energy targets, environmental and social challenges remain key concerns. The ecologically sensitive Brahmaputra basin supports some of India’s richest biodiversity and fragile ecosystems. Experts emphasise that sustainable dam designs, local community rehabilitation, and real-time river flow monitoring must remain top priorities during implementation.





This mega project also fits within India’s broader energy mission to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil generation capacity by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2070. With hydroelectric resources complementing solar and wind projects, the government aims to create a robust multi-source grid that can handle the nation’s future energy needs sustainably.





Apart from clean energy generation, the project reinforces India’s diplomatic leverage in trans-boundary water management. It signals to Beijing and other regional actors that India intends to assert its legitimate riparian rights and safeguard downstream interests. The government maintains that consistent diplomatic engagement with China will continue, but infrastructure readiness is now seen as an essential deterrent measure.





Based On TOI Report







