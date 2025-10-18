IAF's Rafale fighters are sourced from Dassault Aviation of France





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised on October 16 that India cannot depend on imported technologies to safeguard its national interests.





He highlighted the government’s mission to not only achieve Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance) in defence but also to establish India as a global innovation hub in the sector. Singh stated that India must be both a user and creator of technology, reinforcing the country’s emergence as a trusted defence partner worldwide.





Singh’s remarks came during a visit to the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in Pune, a leading laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the Armament and Combat Engineering Systems (ACE) cluster.





The Defence Consultative Committee, headed by Singh, inspected advanced indigenous systems such as the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), PINAKA Rocket System, light tank ‘Zorawar’, Wheeled Armoured Platform, and AKASH-New Generation missile.





The committee was also briefed on cutting-edge developments in areas including robotics, rail guns, electromagnetic aircraft launch systems, and high-energy propulsion materials, with a detailed roadmap for future innovation presented. Singh stressed the imperative to understand and adapt to the evolving nature of warfare and rapid technological transformation in the defence sector.





He underlined that advanced technologies are no longer confined to laboratories but now form the foundation of strategic defence policies and decisions globally. Underlining the Narendra Modi-led government’s steadfast resolve, Singh reaffirmed that the scope for cutting-edge tech is restricted due to protectionism by some countries which sometimes withhold information on disruptive technologies.





Yet, India has challenged these barriers by displaying clear intent and unambiguous policies to become self-sufficient in any domain.





Singh lauded the DRDO’s successes in indigenously developing technologies that were previously imported and praised the collaboration between DRDO, public sector enterprises, private industry, academia, and start-ups, which has created a vibrant ecosystem for defence innovation.





This collective effort is not just a government mandate but a national drive aimed at empowering youth and modernising armed forces through breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Robotics, Quantum Communication, and Space Technology.





Highlighting the example of Operation Sindoor, a recent military operation that showcased indigenously made equipment, Singh pointed out that India’s domestic annual defence production has grown substantially over the past decade.





It rose from approximately ₹46,000 crore to a record ₹1.5 lakh crore, with private sector contributions expanding. The government aims to further scale defence manufacturing to ₹3 lakh crore and achieve ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029.





Singh also inaugurated new production lines for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A and HTT40 trainer aircraft at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facility in Nashik, reinforcing the push for indigenisation in defence manufacturing.





In conclusion, the Defence Minister called for accelerating self-reliance efforts in defence, asserting that Atmanirbharta is the strongest shield for national security and a cultural movement inspiring future generations towards innovation and technological leadership in the global defence arena.​





Based On PTI Report







