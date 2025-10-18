



Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff of Pakistan, undertook an official visit to the United States aimed at reinforcing defence cooperation and maritime engagement between the two nations.





The trip was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral military ties following a period of renewed diplomatic warmth and strategic dialogue between Islamabad and Washington.





During his visit, Admiral Ashraf held high-level meetings with senior American defence and naval officials. He met US Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, Vice Admiral Yvette Davids, and Acting Vice Commandant of the US Coast Guard, Vice Admiral Thomas G. Allan Jr.





Discussions during these engagements centred on regional security dynamics, maritime collaboration, and potential avenues for enhanced professional exchange and training. Both sides emphasised the importance of maintaining stable maritime routes and cooperating on shared security challenges in the Indian Ocean and beyond.





Admiral Ashraf also visited the National Defence University in Washington, where he met its President, Vice Admiral Peter A. Garvin. The interaction focused on capacity-building initiatives and expanding institutional cooperation in defence education and strategic studies.





At the US State Department, he called on Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, Stanley L. Brown. The dialogue at this level covered a wide array of politico-military issues, including global maritime security frameworks, operational partnership possibilities, and mechanisms for long-term institutional coordination.





In addition to defence dialogues, Admiral Ashraf addressed a gathering of American scholars and experts from leading think tanks.





His remarks highlighted Pakistan Navy’s evolving role in regional maritime security and its contributions to multinational initiatives centred on counter-piracy, humanitarian assistance, and maritime safety.





He underscored the need for cooperative frameworks to manage emerging threats, such as illegal trafficking and non-state maritime activities, which increasingly affect regional stability.





The Pakistani Navy Chief’s visit is viewed as a reflection of the enduring and pragmatic nature of Pakistan–US defence relations. It reaffirmed mutual commitment to ensuring a secure maritime domain through sustained collaboration, professional engagement, and trust-building.





The visit also comes at a time when broader bilateral relations have entered a phase of cautious improvement following the recent conflict with India earlier this year.





Since then, Pakistan’s top military leadership, including Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Air Chief Air Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu, have also visited the United States, signifying coordinated efforts to deepen strategic and operational dialogue with Washington across all service branches.





Based On PTI Report







