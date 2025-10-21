



In a significant stride towards defence diplomacy, India has formally offered its Agni-1 and Prithvi-2 ballistic missiles to Brazil, highlighting New Delhi’s growing confidence in its indigenous strategic weapon systems. The move underscores India’s ambitions to become a major global supplier of advanced missile technologies under its “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, according to a Zee News Video report.





India has also formally offered its indigenous Akash air defence missile system to Brazil as part of efforts to deepen bilateral defence cooperation. The discussions were held between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Defence Minister José Múcio Monteiro Filho in New Delhi in October 2025.





Both countries aim to bolster strategic ties through military-to-military exchanges and explore co-development and co-production opportunities for defence equipment, including joint work on air defence platforms.





India’s decision comes at a time when its indigenous Akash Air Defence System has already drawn global attention following its successful operational deployment during Operation Sindoor. The Akash system, credited with intercepting multiple aerial threats with high precision, is now being considered for export to friendly nations seeking reliable and cost-effective air defence solutions.





Brazil has emerged as a promising partner in India’s expanding defence export network, given its push for modernising its missile and air defence capabilities under the ongoing Forças Armadas modernisation program. If the Akash deal materialises, it will mark a major breakthrough for India’s defence manufacturing sector and a direct challenge to American defence firms competing for similar contracts in South America.





Strategic experts note that an India–Brazil missile collaboration could pave the way for deeper cooperation in areas of joint research, missile technology sharing, and regional security partnerships under the IBSA framework. Such a partnership would not only bolster India’s presence in Latin America but also strengthen the Global South’s self-reliant defence ecosystem.





The potential export of Agni-1, Prithvi-2, and Akash systems signals India’s transformation from an arms importer to a significant exporter of sophisticated weaponry, marking a new chapter in its strategic outreach and technological assertiveness on the global stage.





Based On Zee News Report







