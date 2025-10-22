



India delivered a strong rebuke to Pakistan for once again raising the Kashmir issue at the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva. Representing India, Lok Sabha MP Aprajita Sarangi condemned Islamabad’s attempt to politicise a multilateral forum, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir “has been, is, and shall always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”





Her remarks came during India’s Right of Reply, following Pakistan’s statements seeking to internationalise the matter.





Sarangi described Pakistan’s interventions as “habitual propaganda and baseless allegations” without any factual foundation. She stressed that issues raised by Pakistan neither fell within the IPU’s scope nor merited any consideration in a forum dedicated to parliamentary cooperation and global development.





Emphasising the legality and permanence of Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India, she underscored that Pakistan had no locus standi to comment on India’s internal matters.





In a pointed reference to Islamabad’s track record, Sarangi noted that Pakistan continued to destabilise the region by fuelling cross-border terrorism. She maintained that it is Pakistan, not India, which occupies territories that rightfully belong to India and must vacate them. According to her, every attempt by Pakistan to undermine peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir reflects its unwillingness to accept normalcy and development in the Union Territory.





Addressing the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of 1960, Sarangi stated that the treaty, though signed in a spirit of goodwill, had been rendered outdated by present realities. Technological progress, demographic changes, and persistent terrorist activities sponsored from across the border have altered the conditions under which the treaty once operated. She affirmed that while India remains committed to its international obligations, the treaty’s operation cannot continue unaffected when Pakistan violates its spirit through consistent acts of hostility.





Sarangi clarified that India’s decision to keep the IWT in abeyance stems from these ongoing violations. Her comments reflected a broader Indian message that the responsibility for restoring constructive engagement lies solely with Pakistan. Unless Islamabad ceases its support for terrorism and withdraws from illegally occupied Indian territories, it cannot claim moral or political ground to speak on issues concerning India’s sovereignty.





The assembly, which gathered parliamentarians from around the world to discuss themes of peace, security and sustainable development, served as another platform for India to highlight Pakistan’s duplicity. Through a calm yet firm statement, India reiterated its long-standing position—Kashmir is an internal matter and any attempt to internationalise it is unacceptable. The intervention also reinforced India’s readiness to engage globally while refusing to let its national integrity be questioned by what it described as Pakistan’s “habitual propaganda.”





Agencies







