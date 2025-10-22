



The Government of India has formally recognised acts of exceptional courage and leadership displayed by Armed Forces personnel during Operation Sindoor, a landmark mission that redefined India’s counter-terrorism posture. Through an official gazette notification, the government has detailed the gallantry citations of officers whose valour ensured the operation’s overwhelming success.





Colonel Koshank Lamba: Master of the Impossible Move





Colonel Koshank Lamba of the 302 Medium Regiment has been conferred the Vir Chakra for his flawless leadership and composure under pressure. He executed the first-ever air mobilisation of a specialised equipment battery on immediate notice, enabling the swift and covert deployment of crucial resources. His leadership not only ensured operational superiority but also embodied the highest traditions of the Indian Army.





Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht: Command Courage Under Fire





Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht, commanding the 1988 (Independent) Medium Battery, displayed exceptional bravery and tactical brilliance. His deft leadership led his unit to decimate multiple terrorist camps with precision artillery strikes. The official citation credits him for conspicuous courage and unwavering determination despite hostile fire, resulting in a resounding operational success.





Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu: Precision In The Skies





Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, a combat pilot in the Indian Air Force, led a critical strike mission that achieved all designated objectives under formidable enemy conditions. Steering a squadron of advanced fighter aircraft, he executed deep penetration strikes with unerring accuracy, delivering a decisive blow to high-value targets. His conduct reflected exceptional gallantry and mission focus.





Group Captain Animesh Patni: Shield of The Frontline





Commanding a forward-deployed Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) squadron, Group Captain Animesh Patni exemplified strategic acumen and steady leadership. Under his guidance, his unit neutralised multiple hostile aerial intrusions, inflicting significant damage on adversarial capabilities. His command decisions safeguarded Indian assets while ensuring zero casualties within his formation.





Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik: Courage In The Dark





As Deputy Mission Leader of a night-time precision strike, Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik flew unescorted through heavily fortified enemy airspace protected by advanced radar and missile systems. Using low-altitude ingress and split-second timing, he delivered pinpoint ordnance within a narrow strike window, escaping radar lock-on and ensuring the mission’s success. The feat demanded unmatched skill and raw courage.





Squadron Leader Siddhant Singh: Precision And Airmanship





Squadron Leader Siddhant Singh led a three-aircraft stand-off strike formation against a protected target deep within hostile territory. Operating under intense sensor coverage and the threat of both long- and medium-range surface-to-air missiles, he successfully coordinated attack vectors and strike parameters, demonstrating superb planning, coordination, and airmanship.





Operation Sindoor: Defining A New Strategic Doctrine





Initiated in the early hours of 7 May 2025, Operation Sindoor was India’s calibrated military response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. The meticulously planned operation marked a turning point in India’s proactive counter-terrorism doctrine, emphasising precision, surprise, and minimal collateral impact.





Within just 22 minutes, Indian forces neutralised nine terrorist hubs situated across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including major command centres at Muridke and Bahawalpur. The strike package employed indigenously developed weapons, Rafale and Su-30MKI aircraft armed with BrahMos and other precision munitions, while ISRO satellites and indigenous drones provided real-time reconnaissance.





The mission’s success demonstrated India’s technological maturity, operational synergy, and unflinching resolve to dismantle foreign-sponsored terrorism at its source. These six Vir Chakra awardees stand as enduring symbols of courage, discipline, and the spirit of national defence.





Based On A News18 Report







