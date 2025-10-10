



The United Kingdom has formally expressed support for India’s claim to a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer remarking that India deserves its “rightful place” in the global decision-making body.





Speaking alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai, Starmer’s statement reinforces a growing international consensus that the UNSC must expand to reflect present-day geopolitical realities rather than the post-World War II structure under which it was created.





Starmer’s remarks come amid renewed calls for reforming the UN to make it more representative and democratic. The British leader’s endorsement adds to a robust list of backers that includes the United States (under former President Joe Biden), France, Germany, Japan, Brazil, and the African Union.





These countries argue that India’s role as a major democracy, economic powerhouse, and leading peacekeeping contributor makes it an essential voice at the permanent table of global governance.





This marks the latest in a series of diplomatic endorsements for India’s long-pending UNSC reform claim. In September 2023, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Starmer each voiced similar support within days of one another, describing India’s inclusion—alongside Germany, Japan, and Brazil—as critical to transforming the Security Council into a “more representative body.”





Their remarks collectively underscored a shared recognition among major powers that the current arrangement of permanent members no longer adequately represents global diversity.





Russia has also reiterated its support for India’s entry into the UNSC’s permanent membership. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking recently, emphasised Moscow’s stance in favour of broader representation from regions such as Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Russia’s position importantly complements that of the Western powers, increasing India’s diplomatic leverage in the ongoing debate over UN reforms.





Currently, China remains the only Asian country with a permanent seat on the UNSC. Relations between India and China have been marked by economic competition, border tensions, and geopolitical rivalry. However, their shared experiences countering Western trade measures, such as tariffs under former U.S. President Donald Trump, have at times fostered pragmatic cooperation. Still, China’s stance on India’s UNSC membership remains cautious, preferring a slower approach to reform.





India’s campaign for Security Council reform is rooted in its aspiration to shape a fairer, multipolar world order. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar articulated this vision during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, in October last year, calling for reform of “established institutions and mechanisms.” He argued that unless global institutions evolve, they risk losing legitimacy and effectiveness in addressing contemporary challenges.





The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, in September 2023, acknowledged India’s demand as understandable and justified. However, he clarified that the final decision rests with member-states, emphasising the complex and political nature of such reform.





Amending the UN Charter to include new permanent members requires not only a two-thirds General Assembly approval but also unanimous consent from the current five permanent members.





Presently, the UNSC comprises five permanent members—the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, and France—and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms. Among the current non-permanent members is Pakistan, whose term will run until 2026.





This adds a regional dimension to the ongoing debate, highlighting the intricate balance of South Asian politics that parallels global power reform discussions.





India’s claim sits at the core of a larger transformation agenda that seeks to make the UN reflect the political, economic, and demographic realities of the 21st century.





With consistent backing from major world powers and increasing support from developing nations, India’s bid for a permanent UNSC seat continues to gain diplomatic traction, even as procedural and political hurdles slow the pace of actual reform.





Based On NDTV Report







