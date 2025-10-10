



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the India-Australia Defence Industry Round Table in Sydney, underscored the deepening strategic relationship between the two nations.





He described the evolution from a long-standing friendship into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as a significant milestone, rooted in shared democratic values, mutual trust, and multi-sectoral cooperation.





Co-chaired with Australia’s Assistant Minister for Defence, Peter Khalil MP, the Round Table marked an important platform for fostering defence industrial ties. Singh noted that the bilateral relationship has strengthened remarkably in recent years through sustained high-level engagements and expanding strategic alignment.





The partnership was formally elevated in 2020 and reinforced by key events such as the India-Australia Summit in November 2024, the 2+2 Dialogue in October 2024, and reciprocal visits by both nations’ Defence Ministers.





The Defence Minister identified three pillars of the partnership: robust government-to-government collaboration, vibrant people-to-people connections, and expanding business and industrial linkages. With over one million people of Indian origin residing in Australia, he said human linkages add depth to the relationship, complementing growing trade and technology cooperation.





Singh acknowledged the significant untapped potential in defence-industrial collaboration, particularly in areas of joint research, co-production, and innovation. He highlighted that India’s strengths in software, advanced manufacturing, and technology combine well with Australia’s innovation and research capabilities, creating an ideal framework for the co-development of future defence solutions.





He described the Defence Industry Round Table as a catalyst for unlocking unrealised potential, citing India’s rapid economic and industrial transformation as a driver for new opportunities in international cooperation.





Singh invited Australian companies to partner with Indian firms to co-develop and co-produce high-end systems such as propulsion technologies, autonomous underwater vehicles, flight simulators, and advanced materials. Joint ventures, he said, can build interoperable platforms aligned with strategic goals of both countries.





Outlining India’s economic progress, Singh noted that the nation has become the world’s fourth-largest economy and remains the fastest-growing major economy, maintaining steady growth despite global headwinds. In 2023–24, India’s defence production reached ₹1.51 lakh crore (USD 18 billion), marking an 18% growth from the previous year, while defence exports achieved a record ₹23,600 crore (USD 2.7 billion).





He emphasised key reforms transforming India’s defence sector, including the Make in India initiative, Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, and liberalised Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policies allowing up to 74% foreign ownership through the automatic route. These measures, he stressed, have made India one of the most attractive destinations globally for defence manufacturing and research & development.





The Round Table saw participation from senior leaders and officials of both nations. Attendees included India’s High Commissioner to Australia, Gopal Baglay; Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, AVSM, NM, representing the Indian Navy; and Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, AVSM, VM, VSM, from the Indian Air Force, alongside industry representatives working to shape the future of the bilateral defence partnership.





Based On ANI Report







