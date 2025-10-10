



Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin is set to visit India next week, marking another step in the deepening of bilateral cooperation between the two nations. The visit takes place ahead of the planned state visit by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, signalling a continued emphasis on strengthening the India-Brazil strategic partnership.





The visit follows the sixth India-Brazil Strategic Dialogue, held in New Delhi on October 3, 2025, where National Security Adviser Ajit Doval led the Indian delegation and Ambassador Celso Luis Nunes Amorim represented Brazil.





The talks reviewed progress in critical areas including defence and security, energy cooperation, rare earths and critical minerals, and health and pharmaceuticals. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation in multilateral forums such as BRICS, IBSA, and at the upcoming COP-30 climate conference hosted by Brazil in November.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two countries agreed to advance the implementation of the joint vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Lula during Modi’s state visit to Brazil in July 2025.





The leaders had established a target to raise bilateral trade to USD 20 billion within the next five years, up from USD 12.19 billion recorded in FY 2024–25. Brazil remains India’s largest trading partner in Latin America and the Caribbean, underscoring its growing economic significance in India’s global trade network.





Trade and economic collaboration are expected to be major themes during Alckmin’s visit, especially as both India and Brazil face heightened U.S. tariffs. The two sides are exploring ways to expand bilateral commerce and minimize exposure to global trade disruptions.





President Lula has been an outspoken advocate of de-dollarizing global trade, though India has maintained a cautious stance on that proposal, preferring a diversified but pragmatic trade approach.





The Vice President’s trip will also review the outcomes of the seventh India-Brazil Trade Monitoring Mechanism (TMM) meeting, held in New Delhi on October 7, 2025. The meeting, co-chaired by Rajesh Agrawal, Commerce Secretary of India, and Tatiana Lacerda Prazeres, Brazil’s Secretary of Foreign Trade, assessed bilateral trade and investment relations and explored ways to expand the India–MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement. Sectoral discussions covered pharmaceuticals, healthcare, petrochemicals, MSMEs, banking and finance, industrial promotion, and visa facilitation.





Alckmin’s visit is expected to lay the diplomatic and policy groundwork for President Lula’s upcoming state visit to India in 2026. The agenda will likely include advancing trade diversification, joint investment frameworks, and deeper coordination in multilateral institutions. Both nations are now moving toward a more comprehensive strategic partnership based on shared development goals and mutual geopolitical interests.





Based On ANI Report







