



India responded firmly to US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him India would stop purchasing Russian oil.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), through spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, emphasised that India's energy import policies prioritise safeguarding Indian consumers amid a volatile global energy market.





Ensuring stable prices and secure supplies are described as the dual objectives guiding India's energy strategy, which includes diversifying sources as market conditions evolve. The MEA also pointed out ongoing efforts to deepen energy cooperation with the US, reflecting progress over the past decade.​





President Trump, during a press conference with FBI Director Kash Patel at the Oval Office, asserted that PM Modi assured him that India would halt Russian oil imports, calling it "a big stop" and part of efforts to increase global pressure on Russia amid its ongoing war.





Trump described his relationship with Modi as a close friendship and leadership partnership but expressed dissatisfaction with India's previous purchases of Russian oil, linking them to funding Russia's military operations. He indicated that persuading China to join this effort was a next diplomatic target.​





India has not officially confirmed Trump's claim, reiterating that decisions around oil imports are driven by national interest and market realities rather than external pressure. The MEA avoided direct confirmation but stressed India's consistent and pragmatic approach when it comes to energy security.​





On the political front, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party used Trump's assertion to critique the Modi government. Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of being "frightened" by Trump and implied that India was compromising its autonomy under US pressure. Congress framed Trump's comments as evidence of India's yielding to external influence on critical national policies such as energy procurement.​





In summary:





India prioritises safeguarding consumer interests and stable energy supplies, maintaining diversified sourcing. MEA rejected confirming Trump's claim of an Indian commitment to stop Russian oil imports. Trump publicly claimed Modi gave assurance to halt Russian oil purchases, framing it as part of a broader diplomatic and strategic push. Opposition parties in India criticised Modi for allegedly being influenced by external pressure on energy policy.









This dynamic exemplifies the tensions between India's strategic autonomy in energy security and international diplomatic pressures amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and US-India relations.​





Agencies







