

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has levelled startling accusations against India, claiming that Afghanistan’s Taliban government is “fighting a proxy war” on New Delhi’s behalf. Speaking to Geo News, Asif alleged that decisions made by the Afghan Taliban are “sponsored by Delhi,” casting suspicion over the ongoing 48-hour ceasefire between the two neighbours.





The ceasefire, which commenced at 6:00 pm Islamabad time on Wednesday, comes after intense cross-border skirmishes resulting in multiple casualties among both military personnel and civilians.





Announced simultaneously by Islamabad and Kabul, the truce was described by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an opportunity to “find a positive solution” through dialogue. Afghanistan’s Taliban administration, on the other hand, stated it would adhere to the agreement “unless violated” by Pakistan.





Khawaja Asif further hinted at alleged hidden motives behind the recent six-day visit to India by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. While the visit was formally focused on trade and bilateral ties, Asif insinuated that “ulterior plans” might have been discussed with Indian officials, implying a covert strategic alignment between Delhi and Kabul, a claim Indian authorities have neither confirmed nor responded to.





The latest accusations deepen longstanding tensions, with Islamabad blaming Kabul for sheltering the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), accused of attacking Pakistani security forces. Kabul has consistently denied harbouring these militants, counter-accusing Islamabad of failing to secure its frontier.





India, meanwhile, has repeatedly maintained a zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, rejecting all insinuations of support for militant activity.





The ongoing clashes underscore the fragile stability along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border and expose growing distrust between the two Islamist governments. As analysts point out, Asif’s attempt to pin the blame on India may be an effort to externalise Pakistan’s internal security failures, given escalating militancy within its tribal belts.





The situation highlights the volatile triangular dynamics involving Islamabad, Kabul, and Delhi, where misinformation and strategic posturing continue to fuel regional turbulence.





