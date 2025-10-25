



India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held crucial discussions with Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet in Washington DC, focusing on expanding industrial cooperation between the two nations.





The meeting emphasised India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with Ambassador Kwatra highlighting the "very productive conversation on India-US industrial cooperation, especially under the rubric of our Atmanirbhar Bharat goals where US defence companies have a key role to play."





The Bethesda-based aerospace giant operates as a global security and aerospace company specialising in research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems.





Lockheed Martin has maintained a presence in India for over three decades, establishing its New Delhi subsidiary in 2008. The company has actively supported Government of India initiatives including Make in India, Startup India and Skill India programmes.





The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 12 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, representing the first major military contract between the US and India in over 40 years. This partnership demonstrates the growing defence cooperation between both nations.





The Indian Navy's procurement of MH-60 Romeo helicopters from Lockheed Martin significantly enhances India's anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and anti-surface warfare (ASuW) capabilities in maritime operations.





Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary, operates through Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Ltd (TSAL) in Hyderabad. This joint venture serves as the global manufacturing base for cabin Aero-structures used in S-92 helicopters.





The partnership reflects successful technology transfer and local manufacturing under India's defence indigenisation efforts, creating a model for future collaborations.





Last year, CEO Jim Taiclet met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also present. The leadership agreed to strengthen defence and industrial ties between India and the United States.





This latest diplomatic engagement continues the momentum of strategic partnership discussions, positioning Lockheed Martin as a key player in India's defence modernisation program.





Based On ANI Report







