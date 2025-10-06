



Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has issued an explosive warning to India, stating that Pakistan — "a state built in the name of Allah" — will see India "buried under the wreckage of its planes." Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he described Pakistan's defenders as "soldiers of Allah" and claimed that India would face a devastating defeat akin to a "0-6" score referring to earlier military encounters, which he said ended in India's loss.





Asif is known the world over for his horrendous and often hilarious comments.





Asif accused Indian leaders of stoking border tensions to divert attention from their domestic political challenges and described Indian military statements as a failed attempt to regain credibility after setbacks in May 2025 clashes.





This warning came shortly after India's Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi delivered a stern message at Anupgarh near the Pakistan border in Rajasthan. General Dwivedi asserted that Pakistan must stop its "state-sponsored terrorism" if it wished to "remain on the world map." He declared India would not exercise restraint as it did during Operation Sindoor 1.0, an earlier cross-border campaign, hinting at a stronger, more decisive response that could make Pakistan question its geographical existence. Dwivedi emphasised Indian forces' readiness and said any future operations would produce results favourable to India.





Further reinforcing Indian resolve, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan against military misadventures in the Sir Creek sector — a 96-km disputed tidal estuary dividing Gujarat's Rann of Kutch and Pakistan's Sindh province. Singh vowed a "decisive and historic" response that would "change both history and geography" if Pakistan acted aggressively in that region. He highlighted Pakistan's recent military build-up near Sir Creek as a clear indication of hostile intentions and reiterated India's commitment to protecting its borders jointly through the Army and BSF.





The heightened rhetoric and military posturing follow intense aerial clashes in May 2025 between India and Pakistan, when Indian forces reportedly downed four to five Pakistani fighter jets, including F-16s and JF-17s, and destroyed high-value Pakistani assets, possibly an airborne early warning aircraft. Pakistani claims of downing six Indian fighter jets during the same conflict remain unconfirmed by India. These clashes brought both countries dangerously close to a full-scale war before a ceasefire was agreed upon on May 10 following Pakistani requests for de-escalation.





In response to the recent Indian statements and warnings, Pakistan's military, through the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), issued a sharply worded rebuttal calling India's remarks "delusional, provocative, and jingoistic." The ISPR cautioned that renewed conflict could cause catastrophic devastation on both sides and vowed that Pakistan would respond resolutely and without restraint to any fresh hostilities. The statement rejected any notion of Pakistan being erased from the map and warned that such outcomes would be mutual, underlining the grave risks of escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.





Based On Money Control Report







