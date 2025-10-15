



The Indian Air Force and the Royal Navy successfully conducted a joint aerial exercise over the Indian Ocean Region on October 14, 2025. The coordinated operation brought together high-end combat platforms and surveillance assets from both sides, aimed at enhancing operational synergy and maritime security cooperation.





From India’s side, the exercise featured the Sukhoi Su-30MKI multi-role air superiority fighters, Jaguar strike aircraft, the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS), and the indigenously developed Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft. These platforms provided long-range surveillance, coordination, and tactical engagement capabilities.





The United Kingdom deployed its F-35B Lightning-II stealth fighter jets embarked on the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales. The exercise simulated complex combat scenarios, including air interception, maritime strike coordination, and real-time tactical data exchange between assets of both forces.





According to the Indian Air Force, this joint training strengthened interoperability and mutual trust between the IAF and the Royal Navy. The operations underlined the shared commitment of both nations to ensure the freedom of navigation and stability in the wider Indian Ocean Region. It also aligns with the broader India–UK defence cooperation roadmap that emphasises maritime domain awareness and advanced joint exercises.





In a parallel development, Indian defence officials confirmed that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has initiated plans to enhance the ASTRA MK-2 air-to-air missile. The upgraded missile is expected to achieve a range exceeding 200 kilometres, well beyond the earlier target of around 160 kilometres.





A comprehensive proposal for this extended-range variant will soon be reviewed by the Ministry of Defence. The Indian Air Force plans to procure approximately 700 missiles in this category, to be integrated with its key fighter platforms — including the Sukhoi-30MKI and TEJAS.





The ASTRA MK-2 represents a major leap in India’s pursuit of indigenous long-range Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile capabilities. It builds upon the ASTRA MK-1, which already offers a range exceeding 100 kilometres and features advanced seeker technology, guidance accuracy, and mid-course data link updates. With the MK-2’s extended reach, Indian fighters will gain a decisive advantage in air dominance scenarios across the region.





The ASTRA missile program demonstrates India’s expanding defence production ecosystem. More than 50 public and private sector industries, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), have contributed to the project’s success. The program’s progress also underscores growing national self-reliance in high-end missile technology and strengthens the country's export prospects in precision-guided munitions.





The twin developments — multinational interoperability exercises and indigenous weapon system advancement — reflect India’s evolving defence strategy that fuses operational readiness with technological self-sufficiency.





The synergy between the Indian Air Force, DRDO, and international partners like the United Kingdom continues to reinforce India’s position as a key security provider in the Indo-Pacific theatre.





Based On ANI Report







