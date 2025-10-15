



US President Donald Trump has strongly criticised the ten-member BRICS grouping, calling it “an attack on the dollar.” Speaking during a bilateral lunch with Argentine President Javier Milei at the White House, Trump emphasised his administration’s commitment to defend the global influence of the US dollar. He warned that nations joining BRICS would face tariff penalties when trading with the United States.





Trump stated that countries dealing in dollars “have an advantage” compared to those that decline to do so. He reiterated that the US would impose tariffs on nations seeking membership in BRICS, claiming that this policy has already led several nations to reconsider joining. “Everybody dropped out. They’re all dropping out of BRICS,” he asserted, implying broad deterrence through American economic measures.





Originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, BRICS has expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia, bringing the total membership to ten. This enlargement has attracted increasing scrutiny in Washington, where the bloc’s initiatives — including proposals for trade settlements in non-dollar currencies — are viewed as challenges to US financial dominance.





Trump has consistently portrayed BRICS as a coalition acting against US strategic interests. In earlier comments, he said, “BRICS, which is basically a group of countries that are anti-United States, and India is a member of that, if you can believe it. It’s an attack on the dollar, and we’re not going to let anybody attack the dollar.” His administration’s stance underscores growing American concern over initiatives seeking to reduce reliance on the US currency in global trade.





Responding to speculation about India’s participation in BRICS and its currency policies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s steady position on the dollar’s global role. “We have no issue with the dollar, and our relations with the US are at their best.





We have no interest in undermining the dollar,” he said. India has maintained that its engagement with BRICS is focused on economic cooperation and development, not on opposing the dollar or aligning against Western financial systems.





Trump’s remarks reflect Washington’s resurgence of economic nationalism and its defensive posture regarding the dollar’s primacy as the world’s reserve currency. By linking tariffs to participation in BRICS, the US aims to dissuade countries from joining frameworks that encourage de-dollarisation. India’s balanced position reinforces its strategy of maintaining strong ties with both BRICS partners and the United States, ensuring economic cooperation without geopolitical confrontation.





Based On ANI Report







