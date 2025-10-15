



Gujarat-based InsideFPV Ventures Pvt Ltd has secured an Indian Army contract valued at ₹16.69 lakh for the supply of 40 FPV Kamikaze drones. The company emerged as the L1 bidder, offering each unit at an unprecedented low cost of approximately $400 (₹41,700), positioning it as the most affordable FPV Kamikaze drone in the global defence market.





The contract reflects the Army’s growing push toward indigenous low-cost loitering munitions and rapidly deployable drone assault systems capable of neutralising enemy posts, bunkers, and light armoured vehicles. The decision to procure domestic FPV drones aligns with the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives promoting start-ups in defence production and battlefield innovation.





InsideFPV’s cost-optimised design integrates off-the-shelf modular components with Indian-manufactured propulsion systems, ensuring affordability without compromising functionality. The drones are expected to feature AI-assisted flight control, real-time video relay, GPS-based navigation, and man-in-loop engagement capability, enhancing tactical precision during short-range assault operations.





Strategically, this procurement signals the Army’s intent to induct swarm-compatible, expendable attack drones for infantry and special forces. With real-world combat lessons from Ukraine and Gaza proving the combat value of FPV Kamikaze platforms, this acquisition is expected to pave the way for scaled indigenous production and frontline deployment of low-cost aerial munitions across Indian service branches.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







