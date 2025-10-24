



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning to develop a major airbase in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, covering approximately 1,000 acres near the existing Khajuraho Airport.





This development aims to create the country's largest airbase, which will serve as a crucial strategic hub for fighter jets and military transport aircraft, significantly enhancing India's defence infrastructure in Central India.





The Ministry of Defence has initiated the preliminary processes for this ambitious project, with land acquisition expected to commence early next year once all approvals are in place. The airbase will play a vital role in bolstering the strategic and economic importance of the Khajuraho region, known globally for its historic temples and tourism.





Khajuraho was chosen after a survey of multiple airports including Prayagraj, Jhansi, and Gwalior. According to Member of Parliament and former Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Khajuraho emerged as the most suitable and secure location for establishing a full-fledged airbase. Initial groundwork has already begun for the project.





Several factors influenced the selection of Khajuraho. The area is sparsely populated, allowing ample room for future expansion. Its strategic location is ideal for swift operational deployment, being neither too close nor too distant from the Pakistan border. Currently, Gwalior is the only existing airbase in Madhya Pradesh, and the new base at Khajuraho will geographically complement it within the same operational corridor.





The terrain of Khajuraho, mostly plateau, enjoys favourable weather conditions and low civilian movement, which are advantageous for large-scale military operations. The base will also benefit from excellent road and air connectivity. Furthermore, the airbase project is expected to boost not only Khajuraho's strategic relevance but also the overall defence capabilities and economic development of Madhya Pradesh.





Following the operational experience of missions such as Operation Sindoor, the Air Force recognised the necessity for a strategically positioned new base in Central India. The establishment of this airbase is expected to facilitate effective deployment and operational readiness in the region.





Khajuraho’s large-scale airbase will mark a significant enhancement in India's central air defence infrastructure, reinforcing India's military posture while potentially generating economic gains for the local and regional economy.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







