



Hyderabad-based VEM Technologies, a key player in India's private defence sector, is spearheading the development of the Slingshot Anti-Drone System.





Established in 1988, the firm has evolved into a design and production hub for advanced aerospace, surveillance, and airborne systems, employing over 900 professionals dedicated to research, development, and integration.





This project underscores VEM's commitment to bolstering electronic warfare capabilities against unmanned aerial systems (UAS), aligning seamlessly with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The Slingshot system is engineered to detect, track, and neutralise rogue drones, addressing the escalating threat of low-cost aerial incursions in modern warfare. VEM leverages its expertise in AI-enabled solutions, radars, and electro-optical sensors to create both soft-kill (jamming and disruption) and hard-kill (kinetic interception) options.





As a Hyderabad-headquartered entity, VEM draws on decades of experience in surveillance technologies, positioning Slingshot as a versatile counter-UAS platform tailored for the Indian armed forces.





VEM Technologies' broader portfolio complements the Slingshot effort, showcasing its prowess in missile and air defence innovations. The company has developed the man-portable AsiBal Anti-Tank Guided Missile with fire-and-forget functionality, currently in field trials, alongside the Vismai missile optimised for helicopters, UAVs, and drones. Additionally, the Ajita Air Defence System integrates sensors, missiles, and launchers, while Vidhwams (or Vidhwansh) offers long-range guided rocket capabilities for precision strikes up to 250 km.





At Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, VEM highlighted its indigenous Ajita-SR and Ajita-LR Surface-to-Air Missile systems, demonstrating integrated search-and-track radars with 360-degree coverage and rapid reaction times under 10 seconds.





These systems excel against low-radar-cross-section threats at ranges up to 150 km, featuring on-the-move operations and a 90 per cent single-shot kill probability. Such advancements reflect VEM's role in fortifying India's layered air defence architecture, protecting critical assets like airbases and naval installations.





Infrastructure investments further empower VEM's growth, with a new Integrated Defence Systems Facility under construction for testing sophisticated weapons and security integrations.





This state-of-the-art setup will streamline end-to-end development, from prototyping to validation, enhancing production scalability. Led by founder and Chairman Mr V. Venkata Raju, VEM collaborates closely with DRDO-linked entities and private partners, contributing to projects like power systems for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





The Slingshot Anti-Drone System emerges amid rising global demand for cost-effective counter-UAS technologies, akin to systems like Australia's Slinger, but adapted for India's unique geopolitical challenges.





VEM's focus on indigenous components ensures affordability and rapid deployment, with soft-kill measures disrupting drone swarms via electronic warfare and hard-kill options delivering precise neutralisation. Early prototypes emphasise modularity, allowing integration onto mobile platforms for border surveillance and urban defence.





Strategic partnerships and user trials will propel Slingshot towards operational readiness, with VEM optimistic about Indian Army clearance similar to that sought for Vidhwams.





The system's GPS-assisted navigation and multi-target engagement capabilities promise a circular error probable better than 10 metres, vital for runway denial and infrastructure protection. By fusing electro-optical tracking with RF seekers, Slingshot enhances survivability in contested environments.





VEM Technologies' trajectory positions it as a cornerstone of India's defence ecosystem, bridging legacy expertise with cutting-edge AI and hypersonic-adjacent innovations. Participation in Aero India 2025 not only validated Slingshot's potential but also spotlighted VEM's diversification into tactical missiles and stealth technologies. As threats from adversarial drones intensify along borders, Slingshot fortifies national security, embodying ignited minds driving Atmanirbharta.





Ongoing R&D at VEM prioritises interoperability with existing platforms like HAL and BEL systems, fostering a unified counter-drone grid. With a workforce skilled in aerospace engineering, the firm anticipates scaling production post-trials, potentially exporting to allies under Make in India frameworks.





Slingshot thus exemplifies how private innovation accelerates India's military modernisation, safeguarding sovereignty in an era of asymmetric aerial warfare.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







