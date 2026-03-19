



India is poised to enter the race for sixth-generation fighter aircraft by joining an international consortium, a strategic move to bolster its air power amid escalating regional threats.





Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has revealed that the Indian Air Force (IAF), the world's fourth-largest, is eyeing partnerships with two leading global consortia to avoid falling behind in next-generation combat capabilities.





Speaking to a Parliamentary standing committee on defence, Chauhan highlighted the urgency of engaging now with these groups, whose projects are set to redefine aerial warfare by the 2040s.





The first consortium, known as the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), unites the United Kingdom, Italy, and Japan in developing a revolutionary 'system of systems'.





This ambitious initiative will integrate stealthy manned fighters with uncrewed systems, directed energy weapons, advanced avionics, satellite communications, AI, supercomputing, and extensive intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets.





The second consortium, the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), brings together France, Germany, and Spain, focusing on seamless operations across air, land, sea, cyber, and space domains, with a sixth-generation fighter at its heart.





Both programs promise incremental rollouts, culminating in operational deployment around 2040, positioning them as the pinnacle of military aviation technology.





Chauhan emphasised that India must partner with one of these groups immediately to keep pace, as sixth-generation platforms represent a quantum leap beyond current fifth-generation stealth fighters.





This push coincides with India's domestic efforts on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a fifth-generation stealth jet vital for IAF modernisation.





Last year, seven consortia from public and private sectors bid for the AMCA program; three have advanced after meeting mandatory criteria: TATA Advanced Systems Limited, Larsen & Toubro partnered with Bharat Electronics Limited, and a Bharat Forge-led group.





These shortlisted bidders will now submit cost proposals for constructing five prototypes and one structural test specimen, with the contract likely awarded to the lowest bidder in the coming months.





The AMCA program received Cabinet Committee on Security approval in 2024 for design and prototype development at approximately ₹15,000 crore.





The first prototype aims for a maiden flight in 2029, with full development targeted for 2034 and production starting in 2035.





The IAF plans to induct around 120 AMCA aircraft—six squadrons—from 2035, forming a cornerstone of future air combat doctrine.





Initial squadrons will feature the MK-1 variant powered by American GE F-414 engines, while subsequent ones will use the more potent MK-2 with an indigenous engine developed via French collaboration.





Accelerating AMCA is imperative given China's advances: it has deployed J-20 fifth-generation fighters, is introducing J-35 stealth jets (which Pakistan eyes), and has tested prototypes J-36 and J-50 for sixth-generation roles.





While fifth-generation jets prioritise stealth and sensor fusion, sixth-generation systems will excel in manned-unmanned teaming within networked 'systems of systems'.





The Parliamentary panel has urged the defence ministry to hasten planning for sixth-generation acquisition, underscoring its role in air-centric modern warfare.





India's potential consortium entry signals a maturing defence strategy, blending indigenous innovation with global collaboration to counter peer adversaries.





By leveraging GCAP or FCAS expertise, India could infuse AMCA lessons into next-gen designs, enhancing stealth, autonomy, and multi-domain integration.





This aligns with broader IAF goals to field cutting-edge platforms against evolving threats from China and Pakistan.





Agencies







