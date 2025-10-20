



The Indian Army has entered into a major contract worth ₹130.58 crore with JBM Auto Ltd for the procurement of 113 electric buses and 43 fast chargers. The agreement, concluded on 17 October 2025, marks the Army’s first large-scale venture into electric mobility, signalling a decisive shift towards sustainable fleet operations.





This deal forms part of the Government of India’s PM E-Drive Program, which aims to promote energy-efficient, eco-friendly transportation infrastructure across public and strategic sectors.





Through this initiative, the Indian Army seeks to modernise its vehicle fleet, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and enhance operational sustainability while contributing to the national target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions.





Procured under the “Buy (Indian–IDDM)” category—Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured—the acquisition highlights the armed forces’ alignment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It underscores the Army’s commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities and encouraging innovation within India’s defence and automotive ecosystems.





Deployment of the electric buses will span the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force formations. This cross-service integration establishes an important milestone in the Armed Forces’ journey towards adopting green technologies.





In addition to reducing the carbon footprint, the initiative is expected to streamline maintenance, lower long-term operational costs, and set an example for sustainable mobility in national institutions.





By incorporating these electric buses into its logistics network, the Indian Army reinforces its forward-looking approach to modernisation—balancing mission readiness with environmental responsibility.





The move sets a precedent for future defence procurements, demonstrating that sustainability and operational efficiency can advance hand in hand towards a cleaner, self-reliant future.





