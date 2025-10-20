



Intelligence sources indicate that Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir has publicly blamed India for the recent border clashes involving Afghanistan.





This accusation comes amid heightened tensions and violent confrontations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, where Islamabad has faced intense fighting with the Taliban forces.





Munir has adopted a hawkish stance, asserting that India is using Afghan territory to back proxies that conduct terror activities targeting Pakistan. He has called on the Taliban regime to rein in these India-backed groups operating from Afghan soil.





This narrative is seen by analysts as Munir’s attempt to deflect blame from Pakistan's internal security failures and deteriorating situation along the border.





In a provocative address at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, Munir employed robust anti-India rhetoric, asserting Pakistan’s military capability to respond decisively—even disproportionately—to any provocation.





He warned that future escalations, with potentially catastrophic consequences for the region, would be India's responsibility. This comes despite Pakistan having launched several airstrikes inside Afghanistan recently, which have caused civilian casualties, including non-combatants like cricketers.





Observers suggest that Munir is using this narrative to shift public attention from Pakistan's struggles against Taliban attacks near the border and economic difficulties at home.





The field marshal’s rhetoric serves to fortify domestic support by positioning India as the primary adversary responsible for the regional instability, despite Pakistan’s own role in the conflict dynamics.





The situation remains tense, but efforts at peace talks have been noted, with Afghanistan and Pakistan agreeing to extend ceasefires and hold negotiations to stabilise the border region.





However, Munir’s accusatory rhetoric towards India and the Taliban underlines the fragile nature of peace efforts and the complexity of regional security challenges.





This stance coincides with Pakistan's military and political need to address internal setbacks and maintain a strong posture against India in the ongoing geopolitical contest across the region.​





Based On CNN-News18 Report







