



Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has made it clear that India will not rush into any trade agreement, reaffirming New Delhi’s cautious approach to negotiations with Washington.





Speaking in Berlin on Friday, Goyal emphasised that India views trade partnerships as long-term commitments rooted in mutual respect and trust, not as quick or pressured arrangements.





He stated that India “does not enter into trade pacts in a hurry or with a gun to our head,” emphasising the country’s policy of upholding independent and balanced trade relations. Goyal also asserted that New Delhi will never accept conditions that prevent it from maintaining ties with other nations, a remark seen as aimed at US attempts to restrict India’s dealings with Russia.





The minister’s comments come amid a prolonged stalemate in talks between India and the United States over a possible trade agreement. Despite numerous rounds of negotiations, progress has been stalled largely due to differences over agricultural and dairy market access — areas where India has drawn firm red lines.





Goyal’s Berlin visit focussed on strengthening economic and industrial ties with Germany. On Thursday, he met Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group, to discuss the company’s operations and expansion plans in India. He noted after the meeting that Mercedes-Benz is “working towards fostering greater innovation and sustainable growth” in India’s automotive industry.





Meanwhile, the broader backdrop of India–US trade relations remains complex. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods earlier this year — as a punitive response to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil — had further strained talks. Washington argues that Indian imports effectively help fund Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine.





However, recent developments may ease some of the pressure. The Trump administration’s sanctions on Russian oil majors Rosneft and Lukoil have complicated Indian refiners’ ability to continue sourcing from Russia, forcing a re-evaluation of procurement strategies under threat of secondary financial sanctions.





Despite this shift, hopes for an imminent trade deal remain dim. Media reports suggesting a breakthrough were quashed after it emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the forthcoming ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, where Trump is expected to be present. Modi’s remote participation effectively rules out any bilateral meeting between the two leaders, further delaying prospects of progress on the trade front.





India’s message is consistent — it will prioritise sovereignty and long-term strategic autonomy over expedient deals, signalling that any future trade pact with the United States will materialise only on terms that align with its national interests.





